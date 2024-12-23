FDA Roundup: December 20, 2024

Today, the FDA provided answers to a set of FAQs about software functions that may be described as clinical decision support (CDS). The FAQs are intended to help sponsors identify whether their CDS software may or may not meet the definition of a medical device, as described in the FDA’s final guidance for Clinical Decision Support Software . Additionally, the FDA updated the list of authorized Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML)-Enabled Medical Devices; totaling 1,016. The list is not a comprehensive resource of medical devices that incorporate AI/ML. The devices in this list have met the FDA’s applicable premarket requirements.

On Monday, the FDA approved a premarket approval application (PMA) 180-day supplement for the OraQuick Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Self-Test. This approval represents a labeling change to lower the approved age to individuals who are 14 to 17 years of age and older for the OraQuick HIV Self-Test to provide access to HIV testing to adolescents. The original approval of the OraQuick HIV -Self Test was indicated only for individuals who are 17 years and older.

This is the first approval for an over-the-counter HIV test in adolescents. Availability will help in the detection of HIV among the adolescent population.

The OraQuick HIV Self-Test is a single home-use test to detect antibodies to Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1) and Type 2 (HIV-2) in human oral fluid specimens. This test kit includes of a test stick (device) to collect the specimen, a test tube (vial) to insert the test stick (device) and complete the test, testing directions, booklet titled, “HIV, Testing and Me”, and access to the OraQuick Support Center to assist users with questions about performing the test, or to connect them with a healthcare provider in their area.

The OraQuick HIV Self-Test is not intended to be used with specimens other than oral fluid. Individuals should obtain a confirmatory test in a medical setting.

Complete instructions for use can be found on the FDA’s website here.