FDA Roundup: December 13, 2024

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

On Thursday, the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) announced the new CDER Center for Real-World Evidence Innovation (CCRI) which aims to coordinate, advance, and promote the use of real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) in regulatory decision-making across CDER. For more information as it becomes available, visit the CCRI webpage.

On Thursday, MedPage Today published an article authored by FDA Commissioner, Dr. Robert Califf and CDER’s deputy center director for Substance Use and Behavioral Health, Dr. Marta Sokolowska. The op-ed discusses the FDA’s recently launched Prescribe with Confidence campaign, which aims to inform, encourage and provide resources to prescribers on utilizing medication to treat opioid use disorder.

On Thursday, the FDA issued a letter to retailers and distributors of cookware products to inform them that certain imported cookware products made from aluminum, brass, and aluminum alloys known as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium, demonstrate the potential to leach lead into food and that this cookware should not be distributed or sold in the U.S. market.

On Wednesday, the FDA issued updated guidance entitled Guidance for Industry: Registration and Listing of Cosmetic Product Facilities and Products. In summary, the guidance finalizes the frequently asked questions and answers (FAQ) in Appendix B (Q1-19). In addition, the guidance includes three new FAQ in Appendix B (Q20-22) for comment purposes before they are finalized. Submit comments by January 13, 2025.