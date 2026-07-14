FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to SOTIO’s SOT109, a CDH17-targeting ADC for Colorectal Cancer

Phase 1/2 trial of SOT109 in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer expected to commence in Q3 2026

PRAGUE and BASEL, Switzerland and BOSTON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company owned by PPF Group, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to SOT109, the company’s potentially best-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for the treatment of patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have exhausted standard treatment options.

SOT109 targets CDH17, a highly prevalent antigen expressed in more than 90% of CRC cases and broadly across gastrointestinal malignancies, supporting the potential for broad clinical utility and a favorable therapeutic index.

"Advanced colorectal cancer remains an area of profound unmet need, particularly for patients whose disease has progressed after standard therapies," said Vivi Boura, M.D., chief medical officer of SOTIO. "SOT109 is designed to capitalize on the unique biology of CDH17, a highly prevalent target that is broadly and consistently expressed across colorectal tumors, while having limited expression in healthy tissues. We believe Fast Track Designation underscores both the urgent need for new treatment options and the potential of SOT109 to expand the benefits of targeted ADC therapy to a substantially broader patient population."

FTD enables more frequent interactions with the FDA regarding development strategy, clinical trial design and data requirements and may provide eligibility for accelerated approval and priority review, subject to applicable criteria.

SOTIO expects to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial of SOT109 in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic CRC in Q3 2026.

Company contact: Media contact: Richard Kapsa

Head of Communication

T: (+420) 224 174 448

M: (+420) 603 280 971

kapsa@sotio.com Lisa Raffensperger

Ten Bridge Communications

M: +1 (617) 575-2647

lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a focused pipeline of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for solid tumors. The company is pursuing targeted therapies for cancers with significant unmet need and broad expansion potential.

SOTIO’s two lead ADC programs, SOT106 and SOT109, are potential best-in-class therapies designed to rapidly advance to clinical proof of concept. SOT109, targeting CDH17 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA in July 2026 and is currently preparing to enter clinical development. SOT106, targeting LRRC15 for sarcoma and other solid tumors, is in preclinical development and received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the U.S. FDA in May 2026.

The broader pipeline also includes SOT201, a next-generation PD-1-targeting immunocytokine, currently being evaluated in the Phase 1 VICTORIA-01 study in patients with solid tumors. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.