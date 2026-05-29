FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Calderasib (MK-1084), an Investigational KRAS G12C Inhibitor, for Certain Patients with Newly Diagnosed Metastatic KRAS G12C-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

First Breakthrough Therapy designation for calderasib, supported by positive data from the Phase 1 KANDLELIT-001 trial

Calderasib is an investigational, highly potent and specific next-generation KRAS G12C covalent inhibitor

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRK #MRK--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced that calderasib (MK-1084), an investigational oral specific KRAS G12C inhibitor, in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C-mutation and expressing PD-L1 (tumor proportion score [TPS] ≥1%). This is the first Breakthrough Therapy designation for calderasib and was supported by positive data from the Phase 1 KANDLELIT-001 trial.

“As our understanding of cancer biology and precision medicine continues to advance, we’re encouraged by the potential of new approaches, like calderasib, to help address the underlying drivers of cancer growth,” said Dr. Shweta Jain, vice president, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. “The Breakthrough Therapy designation for calderasib underscores the promising potential of this medicine and unmet need for certain patients with KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC.”

The KRAS G12C mutation is the most frequently observed KRAS mutation in patients, occurring in approximately 14% of patients with NSCLC (adenocarcinoma).

The FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation is granted to expedite the development and review of medicines that are intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions. To qualify for this designation, preliminary clinical evidence must indicate that the product may demonstrate substantial improvement on a clinically significant endpoint(s) over available therapies. The benefits of this Breakthrough Therapy designation include more intensive guidance from the FDA on an efficient development program, organizational commitment involving senior managers and experienced review staff, rolling review and potential eligibility for Priority Review.

The KANDLELIT clinical development program for calderasib includes five Phase 3 trials across a range of tumor types and stages, including:

KANDLELIT-004, evaluating calderasib in combination with KEYTRUDA for patients with newly diagnosed metastatic NSCLC with KRAS G12C-mutation and PD-L1 TPS ≥50%.

G12C-mutation and PD-L1 TPS ≥50%. KANDLELIT-007, evaluating calderasib in combination with KEYTRUDA QLEX (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) in patients with newly diagnosed advanced or metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC with KRAS G12C-mutation, regardless of PD-L1 expression.

G12C-mutation, regardless of PD-L1 expression. KANDLELIT-012, evaluating calderasib in combination with cetuximab and mFOLFOX6 for the first-line treatment of certain patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic CRC who have KRAS G12C-mutated tumors.

G12C-mutated tumors. KANDLELIT-013, evaluating calderasib in combination with KEYTRUDA QLEX for certain patients with locally advanced KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC following receipt of either neoadjuvant KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy or adjuvant chemotherapy.

evaluating calderasib in combination with KEYTRUDA QLEX for certain patients with locally advanced G12C-mutated NSCLC following receipt of either neoadjuvant KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy or adjuvant chemotherapy. KANDLELIT-015, evaluating calderasib in combination with durvalumab in certain patients with locally advanced, KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC after chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Calderasib is being developed through a collaboration with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Astex Pharmaceuticals (UK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. This collaboration was announced in January 2020.

About calderasib

Calderasib (MK-1084) is an investigational, highly potent and specific next-generation KRAS G12C covalent inhibitor. Mutations in KRAS are among the most prevalent mutations found in cancer, occurring with high frequency in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic, urogenital and colorectal cancers. The KRAS G12C mutation is the most frequently observed KRAS mutation in patients, occurring in approximately 14% of patients with NSCLC (adenocarcinoma). Despite decades of research and recognition of the therapeutic importance of targeting KRAS, the development of small molecule inhibitors targeting KRAS mutations has been challenging.

About lung cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide. In 2022 alone, there were approximately 2.4 million new cases and 1.8 million deaths from lung cancer globally. Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for about 80% of all cases. In 2025, the overall five-year survival rate for patients diagnosed with lung cancer was nearly 30% in the United States. Improved survival rates are due, in part, to earlier detection and screening, reduction in smoking, advances in diagnostic and surgical procedures, as well as the introduction of new therapies. Early detection and screening remain an important unmet need, as 43% of lung cancer cases are not found until they are advanced.

About KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) injection for intravenous use, 100 mg

KEYTRUDA is an anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) therapy that works by increasing the ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells.

Merck has the industry’s largest immuno-oncology clinical research program. There are currently more than 2,800 trials studying KEYTRUDA across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. The KEYTRUDA clinical program seeks to understand the role of KEYTRUDA across cancers and the factors that may predict a patient's likelihood of benefitting from treatment with KEYTRUDA, including exploring several different biomarkers.

About KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) injection for subcutaneous use, 165 mg + 2,000 units/mL

KEYTRUDA QLEX is a fixed-combination drug product of pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa. Pembrolizumab is a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) blocking antibody and berahyaluronidase alfa enhances dispersion and permeability to enable subcutaneous administration of pembrolizumab. KEYTRUDA QLEX is administered as a subcutaneous injection into the thigh or abdomen, avoiding the 5 cm area around the navel, over one minute every three weeks (2.4 mL) or over two minutes every six weeks (4.8 mL).

Selected KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) Indications in the U.S.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with carboplatin and either paclitaxel or paclitaxel protein-bound, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic squamous NSCLC.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with NSCLC expressing PD-L1 [tumor proportion score (TPS) ≥1%] as determined by an FDA-authorized test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations, and is:

stage III where patients are not candidates for surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation, or

metastatic.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1 (TPS ≥1%) as determined by an FDA-authorized test, with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving KEYTRUDA or KEYTRUDA QLEX.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors ≥4 cm or node positive) NSCLC in combination with platinum containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, and then continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated as adjuvant treatment following resection and platinum-based chemotherapy for adult patients with stage IB (T2a ≥4 cm), II, or IIIA NSCLC.

Colorectal Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic MSI-H or dMMR colorectal cancer (CRC) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.

See additional selected KEYTRUDA indications in the U.S. after the Selected Important Safety Information.

Selected Safety Information for KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX

Contraindications

KEYTRUDA QLEX is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to berahyaluronidase alfa, hyaluronidase or to any of its excipients.

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are monoclonal antibodies that belong to a class of drugs that bind to either the programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or the programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1), blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, thereby removing inhibition of the immune response, potentially breaking peripheral tolerance and inducing immune-mediated adverse reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue, can affect more than one body system simultaneously, and can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation of treatment. Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed here may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions.

Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Early identification and management are essential to ensure safe use of anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Evaluate liver enzymes, creatinine, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment. For patients with TNBC treated with KEYTRUDA or KEYTRUDA QLEX in the neoadjuvant setting, monitor blood cortisol at baseline, prior to surgery, and as clinically indicated. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.

Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity of the immune-mediated adverse reaction. In general, if KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX require interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. The incidence is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (94/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including fatal (0.1%), Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (0.9%), and Grade 2 (1.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 67% (63/94) of patients. Pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 1.3% (36) and withholding in 0.9% (26) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Pneumonitis resolved in 59% of the 94 patients. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 5% (13/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including fatal (0.4%), Grade 3 (2%), and Grade 2 (1.2%) adverse reactions.

Pneumonitis occurred in 7% (41/580) of adult patients with resected NSCLC who received KEYTRUDA as a single agent for adjuvant treatment of NSCLC, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions. Patients received high-dose corticosteroids for a median duration of 10 days (range: 1 day to 2.3 months). Pneumonitis led to discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 26 (4.5%) of patients. Of the patients who developed pneumonitis, 54% interrupted KEYTRUDA, 63% discontinued KEYTRUDA, and 71% had resolution.

Immune-Mediated Colitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may present with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.

Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 1.7% (48/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (1.1%), and Grade 2 (0.4%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 69% (33/48); additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 4.2% of patients. Colitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.5% (15) and withholding in 0.5% (13) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Colitis resolved in 85% of the 48 patients. Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 1.2% (3/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.8%) and Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

Hepatotoxicity and Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 0.7% (19/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.4%), and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 68% (13/19) of patients; additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 11% of patients. Hepatitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.2% (6) and withholding in 0.3% (9) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, none had recurrence. Hepatitis resolved in 79% of the 19 patients. Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 0.4% (1/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

Adrenal Insufficiency

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity. Adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.8% (22/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.3%), and Grade 2 (0.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 77% (17/22) of patients; of these, the majority remained on systemic corticosteroids. Adrenal insufficiency led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) and withholding in 0.3% (8) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. Adrenal insufficiency occurred in 2% (5/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.4%) and Grade 2 (0.8%) adverse reactions.

Hypophysitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field defects. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate hormone replacement as indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity.

Hypophysitis occurred in 0.6% (17/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.3%), and Grade 2 (0.2%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 94% (16/17) of patients; of these, the majority remained on systemic corticosteroids. Hypophysitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.1% (4) and withholding in 0.3% (7) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement.

Thyroid Disorders

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity.

Thyroiditis occurred in 0.6% (16/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.3%). None discontinued, but KEYTRUDA was withheld in <0.1% (1) of patients.

Hyperthyroidism occurred in 3.4% (96/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (0.8%). It led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (2) and withholding in 0.3% (7) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. Hypothyroidism occurred in 8% (237/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (6.2%). It led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) and withholding in 0.5% (14) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. The majority of patients with hypothyroidism required long-term thyroid hormone replacement. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in 1185 patients with HNSCC, occurring in 16% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent or in combination with platinum and FU, including Grade 3 (0.3%) hypothyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hyperthyroidism was higher in 580 patients with resected NSCLC, occurring in 11% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent as adjuvant treatment, including Grade 3 (0.2%) hyperthyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in 580 patients with resected NSCLC, occurring in 22% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent as adjuvant treatment (KEYNOTE-091), including Grade 3 (0.3%) hypothyroidism.

Thyroiditis occurred in 0.4% (1/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 2 (0.4%). Hyperthyroidism occurred in 8% (20/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 2 (3.2%). Hypothyroidism occurred in 14% (35/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 2 (11%).

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (DM), Which Can Present With Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity. Type 1 DM occurred in 0.2% (6/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA. It led to permanent discontinuation in <0.1% (1) and withholding of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. Type 1 DM occurred in 0.4% (1/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy.

Immune-Mediated Nephritis With Renal Dysfunction

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated nephritis.

Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.3% (9/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.1%), and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 89% (8/9) of patients. Nephritis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.1% (3) and withholding in 0.1% (3) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, none had recurrence. Nephritis resolved in 56% of the 9 patients.

Immune-Mediated Dermatologic Adverse Reactions

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome, drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms, and toxic epidermal necrolysis, has occurred with anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate nonexfoliative rashes. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity.

Immune-mediated dermatologic adverse reactions occurred in 1.4% (38/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (1%) and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 40% (15/38) of patients. These reactions led to permanent discontinuation in 0.1% (2) and withholding of KEYTRUDA in 0.6% (16) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 6% had recurrence. The reactions resolved in 79% of the 38 patients. Immune-mediated dermatologic adverse reactions occurred in 1.6% (4/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 4 (0.8%) and Grade 3 (0.8%) adverse reactions.

Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

The following clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of <1% (unless otherwise noted) in patients who received KEYTRUDA, KEYTRUDA QLEX, or were reported with the use of other anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Severe or fatal cases have been reported for some of these adverse reactions. Cardiac/Vascular: Myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis; Nervous System: Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy; Ocular: Uveitis, iritis and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment, including blindness, can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss; Gastrointestinal: Pancreatitis, to include increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis (2.8%), duodenitis; Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue: Myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis (and associated sequelae, including renal failure), arthritis (1.5%), polymyalgia rheumatica; Endocrine: Hypoparathyroidism; Hematologic/Immune: Hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection; Other: Myocarditis-Myositis-Myasthenia Gravis (or Myasthenia-Like) Overlap syndrome, reported as the co-occurrence of either two or all three adverse reactions.

Hypersensitivity and Infusion- or Administration-Related Reactions

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause severe or life-threatening administration-related reactions, including hypersensitivity and anaphylaxis.

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