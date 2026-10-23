FDA grants 510(k) clearance for BoneEnhance, the first machine learning layer on RIVANNA’s Accuro XV platform

Anatomy segmentation and three-dimensional skeletal visualization arrive with this clearance; an injury detection module for clinical decision support is in development on the platform roadmap

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RIVANNA®, developer of AI-enabled clinical decision-support solutions, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for BoneEnhance®, a machine learning software module for the Accuro® XV diagnostic ultrasound system. The module segments bone and surrounding tissues and supports visualization of skeletal anatomy in three dimensions during image review.

The clearance moves the platform from acquisition toward interpretation. Accuro XV was cleared in April 2026 for B-mode imaging in musculoskeletal conventional and superficial applications. Its conformable three-dimensional probe automates large field-of-view image acquisition after initial patient positioning. BoneEnhance is the first machine learning software module cleared for the platform.

BoneEnhance identifies bone and surrounding tissues

Each automated acquisition creates a volumetric dataset for review. BoneEnhance identifies bone and surrounding tissues within that volume, then highlights them with color-coded overlays on the two-dimensional B-mode image. The original anatomical data remain unaltered and visible beneath the overlays. A three-dimensional indicator beside the image shows the scan orientation and the location of the displayed slice within the volume.

A platform milestone

The sequence is deliberate: decision support begins at acquisition. Accuro XV acquires the image; BoneEnhance identifies and labels the anatomy within it. Behind the integrated workflow stands a worldwide intellectual-property portfolio of more than 100 issued and pending patents across more than 20 patent families.

"We founded RIVANNA to solve a problem that cuts across care settings: decision-critical information sits outside the point-of-care workflow," said Will Mauldin, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of RIVANNA. "BoneEnhance is where the stack begins to close that gap for musculoskeletal care: automated volumetric acquisition, now paired with cleared software-assisted review. This clearance is the foundation: the first machine learning layer, anchoring the decision-support capabilities now in development."

Independently validated within a nationwide eight-site study

BoneEnhance was trained and validated within RIVANNA's nationwide eight-site clinical study. Three sites contributed the training data; the other five provided the independent test set of 233 volumetric datasets, comprising 69,900 images from 173 subjects. None of the test data were used for training or tuning. Three board-certified radiologists established the reference labels, and per-volume label prediction accuracy, a measure of anatomical labeling, ranged from 95.1% to 100.0%.

Separate from the validation supporting this clearance, the platform's automated acquisition carries peer-reviewed evidence: in a published study of 205 patients in the Journal of Emergency Medicine (DOI: 10.1016/j.jemermed.2025.11.011), operators with one hour of hands-on training acquired wrist and ankle images rated adequate for diagnostic interpretation in more than 90% of scans, with image quality comparable to physician-acquired scans.

"This clearance reflects the strength of the team RIVANNA has built across AI development, clinical affairs, and regulatory execution, and the commitment of the clinical sites that partnered with us to generate the evidence," said Delphine Le Roux, PhD, PMP, Senior Director, Market Access and Strategic Partnerships at RIVANNA. "None of it happens without BARDA's sustained support, which allowed us to do this the right way: rigorous, multi-site, and independent. The infrastructure, partnerships, and regulatory playbook we established for BoneEnhance are designed to carry forward. That execution engine is what positions us to pursue the next clearance with confidence."

The next layer in development

The platform's progression continues with an investigational musculoskeletal injury detection module. Where BoneEnhance labels the anatomy, the new module is being developed to assist clinicians in evaluating potential extremity fractures within acquired ultrasound images. The nationwide clinical study that trained and validated BoneEnhance, now expanded from eight to ten sites, is building the datasets used to train the module. Because the sites and data infrastructure were established once and are reused for each new module, every subsequent module builds on the program's federal investment.

Federal funding acknowledgment

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50121C00035.

About Accuro XV

Accuro XV is a portable, small-footprint point-of-care volumetric ultrasound imaging system for musculoskeletal imaging. Its conformable three-dimensional probe automates large field-of-view B-mode image acquisition without ionizing radiation. BoneEnhance is a cleared machine learning software module available during review of Accuro XV volumetric image acquisitions. It segments bone and surrounding tissues and supports visualization of skeletal anatomy in three dimensions.

An investigational computer-aided musculoskeletal injury detection module is in development for Accuro XV. It is designed to assist clinicians in detecting extremity fractures from volumetric ultrasound and annotating soft-tissue signs associated with injury, and to support triage decisions, including referral for additional radiographic imaging.

Accuro XV is designed to provide a fracture-care layer at the point of triage, helping to streamline emergency department workflows, expedite evaluation of low-severity extremity injuries, and reduce reliance on X-ray referrals. The platform is designed to support just-in-time training to promote consistent use across clinical experience levels, advancing a shared mission to transform musculoskeletal injury care while supporting broader emergency preparedness objectives.

About RIVANNA

RIVANNA is a medical technology company developing clinical decision-support solutions powered by proprietary clinical datasets, AI models, and purpose-built imaging hardware. The company's platform is designed to automate complex anatomical analysis at the point of care, support faster and more confident clinical decisions, reduce variability, and expand access to advanced capabilities. Its initial applications address interventional guidance and trauma triage, beginning with neuraxial procedures and musculoskeletal injury assessment. RIVANNA has established an FDA-cleared product portfolio and maintains a worldwide intellectual-property portfolio of more than 100 issued and pending patents. RIVANNA is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and operates an FDA-registered, ISO 13485:2016-certified manufacturing facility.

RIVANNA, Accuro, BoneEnhance, and the Rivanna Medical family of marks are registered and unregistered trademarks of Rivanna Medical, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

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SOURCE RIVANNA