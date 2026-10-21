FDA accuses Baxter leaders of ‘inadequate’ oversight after finding GMP failings

Baxter has received an FDA warning letter over the shortcomings in its attempts to stop antibiotics from contaminating other drug products.

The FDA issued the warning letter to Baxter’s Round Lake, Illinois, facility after assessing the observations of inspectors who visited the site in March and April. While the letter addresses failings at one plant this spring, the FDA framed the shortcomings as part of broader, longer-term concerns, noting similar violations at the facility in January 2025 and citing related issues at other Baxter plants.

“These repeated failures at multiple sites demonstrate that management oversight and control over the manufacture of drugs is inadequate,” the FDA said.

The Round Lake facility is one of Baxter’s three main pharmaceutical manufacturing plants and the only one on the U.S. mainland. Baxter lists the antibiotics cefazolin, vancomycin and Zosyn among the products manufactured in Round Lake. Cefazolin is a first-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, a type of beta lactam drug that can cause life-threatening allergic reactions.

FDA investigators found Baxter’s facilities and controls were inadequate to prevent conditions that would allow cephalosporin contamination of other drugs, despite a wall separating the parts of the building handling the different products. Baxter considers the wall to be fully sealed and has installed dedicated heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.

Despite those precautions, Baxter’s environmental monitoring program detected cephalosporin in multiple areas on the other side of the building on several occasions since January 2025. The monitoring program was sufficient to identify recurring cross-contamination but inadequate to promptly detect the containment failure, the FDA said.

The site’s inadequacies could cause the underrepresentation of true contamination hazards throughout the facility and create potential for false negative results, the agency added. The FDA is concerned that the quality unit may lack the data needed to make “sound risk-based decisions.”

The cause of the recurring contamination findings remains unclear. Personnel movement is a weakness in the containment strategy but unlikely to be the sole factor contributing to the detected incidents, Baxter told the FDA.

Baxter committed to strengthening investigations into the cephalosporin contamination when the FDA raised its concerns. However, the agency deemed Baxter’s response inadequate because it failed to ensure the complete and comprehensive separation of different parts of the plant. The FDA also scolded the company for failing to thoroughly reevaluate its original risk management decisions.

Cephalosporin contamination was one of four overarching concerns that the FDA raised in its warning letter. The agency also criticized Baxter’s efforts to stop microbiological contamination of drug products and establish laboratory controls for identity, strength, quality and purity.