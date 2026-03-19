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Fauna Bio Announces Target Designation Milestone in Obesity Discovery Collaboration

March 19, 2026 | 
2 min read

Achievement marks advancement of novel obesity target identified through Convergence™ AI platform



EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fauna Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering the use of extreme mammal biology and comparative genomics to discover novel therapeutic targets, today announced the designation of a target under its strategic obesity discovery collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), initiated in December, 2023.

The designated target, identified using Fauna Bio’s proprietary Convergence™ AI platform, represents a potential first-in-class approach to treating obesity by leveraging insights from hibernating mammals that naturally regulate body weight and metabolism. This milestone triggers a payment to Fauna Bio under the terms of the collaboration agreement,.

“This target designation validates the power of our Convergence™ platform to identify truly novel biology in metabolic disease,” said Ashley Zehnder, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Fauna Bio. “By studying how hibernating mammals achieve remarkable feats of metabolic regulation—including dramatic, healthy weight cycling—we are uncovering therapeutic targets that have eluded traditional discovery approaches.”

The Convergence™ AI platform analyzes genomic data from over 450 mammal species, including more than 60 hibernators, integrating this comparative biology with human patient data to identify disease-relevant targets. The platform’s proprietary Graph Neural Network enables rapid evaluation and prioritization of novel targets across multiple therapeutic modalities.

“We are pleased to advance this collaboration into its next phase,” continued Zehnder. “This achievement reflects the deep scientific expertise of both teams and reinforces the value of our unique approach to drug discovery.”

About Fauna Bio

Fauna Bio is a biotechnology company improving human health by leveraging animal genomics and extreme mammal biology. The company’s proprietary Convergence™ platform integrates comparative genomic analyses across hundreds of mammal species with human disease data to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop transformative medicines. By studying animals that naturally resist disease—including hibernators that exhibit remarkable metabolic resilience—Fauna Bio translates these discoveries into innovative therapies for patients in need. The company is based in Emeryville, California. For more information, visit www.faunabio.com.


Contacts

Direct media inquiries to:
(510) 545-3945
media@faunabio.com

Obesity Collaboration
Eli Lilly and Company
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