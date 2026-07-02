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Fate Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Third Quarter 2026 Conferences

July 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a transformative pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in the third quarter of 2026.

Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum

Location: Boston, MA

Date: July 14th & 15th   

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Location: Boston, MA

Date: September 8th – 10th  

12th Annual Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: September 9th – 11th   

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference        

Location: New York, NY        

Date: September 14th – 16th

The Company may participate in a presentation or a fireside chat at these conferences. When available, a live webcast will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website following the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Ryan Douglas
Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
IR@fatetherapeutics.com


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