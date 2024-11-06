Faraday Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the prevention of heart failure by reducing myocardial damage following acute ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) through the reduction of reperfusion injury during percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), today announced that members of its management team will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference taking place November 19–21, 2024.

Please contact your Jefferies representative to request a one-on-one meeting with management.

About Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Faraday Pharmaceuticals® is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the prevention of heart failure by reducing myocardial damage in acute STEMI. The company was founded by Dr. Mark Roth of the Fred Hutch Cancer Center and is backed by an investor group led by ARCH Venture Partners and Polaris Partners. The company’s lead program, FDY-5301, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial and is designed to reduce ischemia-reperfusion injury in acute STEMI, a leading cause of death and a primary cause of the development of heart failure. The company is headquartered in Seattle. For more information, visit www.faradaypharma.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Brian Blackman

Chief Financial Officer

bblackman@faradaypharma.com

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com