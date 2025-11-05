Family Heart Foundation® Launches New Initiative to Increase Understanding and Screening for High Lipoprotein(a), the Most Common Genetic Risk Factor for Premature Cardiovascular Disease

Lp(a) AW(a)RETM Initiative Addresses Key Unmet Need for Education and Screening Among Primary Care Clinicians, Healthcare Insurance Providers and Policy Makers

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FindLpa--The Family Heart Foundation, the leading research, education and advocacy organization focused on genetic dyslipidemias, has launched the Lp(a) AW(a)RETM initiative to engage key U.S. healthcare stakeholders in advancing awareness, screening and diagnosis of high Lipoprotein(a) – also known as Lp(a). It is estimated that approximately 20% of the U.S. population has a genetic mutation for high Lp(a), yet only 1% in the general population, and 2% with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), have been tested for Lp(a).

Eli Lilly and Company is the initial sponsor of the Family Heart Foundation’s two-year Lp(a) AW(a)RE initiative. Designed for primary care clinicians, healthcare insurance providers and policy makers, Lp(a) AW(a)RE includes educational symposia presented at professional conferences across the U.S. In addition, many of these events will also offer free Lp(a) screenings and educational materials.

“Cardiovascular disease is responsible for one out of three deaths in America today,” said Katherine Wilemon, founder and chief executive officer of the Family Heart Foundation. “As a research, education and advocacy organization focused on prevention of premature cardiovascular disease, we are committed to accelerating management of genetic risk factors, such as high lipoprotein(a). The Lp(a) Aw(a)RE initiative provides education through personal stories, presentations by medical experts, and Lp(a) screenings with the goal of dramatically increasing understanding, screening and diagnosis of this common and highly under-diagnosed genetic condition.”

High lipoprotein(a) is a triple threat for early onset cardiovascular disease because it causes clotting, clogging, and inflammation in the arteries that feed the heart, brain and extremities. Individuals with high Lp(a) experience earlier and more aggressive onset of ASCVD than the general population, many in the prime of their lives. To date, most of these individuals remain far from LDL-C treatment goals and at-risk for primary or secondary ASCVD events. These findings indicate the need to diagnose high Lp(a) and to achieve LDL-cholesterol treatment goals early in life.

Today, Lp(a) is not included in a standard lipid panel, clinician awareness and understanding of Lp(a) is low and even though research shows that aggressive management of other cardiovascular risk factors reduces risk in people with high Lp(a), many payers do not cover Lp(a) screening.

As part of the Lp(a) AW(a)RE initiative, in early 2026, the Family Heart Foundation also plans to launch an “Lp(a) Awareness to Action” campaign, a dedicated consumer website, and free at-home screening for Lp(a) which includes one-on-one support from its Care Navigation Center.

About the Family Heart Foundation

The Family Heart Foundation is a nonprofit research and advocacy organization. The Foundation is a pioneer in the application of real-world evidence, patient-driven advocacy, and multi-stakeholder education to help prevent heart attacks and strokes caused by familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) and elevated lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), two common genetic disorders that have an impact across generations. The Family Heart Foundation conducts innovative research to break down barriers to diagnosis and management of inherited lipid disorders; educates patients, providers, and policy makers; advocates for change; and provides hope and support for families impacted by heart disease and stroke caused by FH, HoFH, and elevated Lp(a). The organization was founded in 2011 as the FH Foundation. For more information, visit FamilyHeart.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Juliet Babros

310-375-7870

juliet@merrymancommunications.com