Facet Life Sciences Appoints Frank A. Closurdo as VP, Commercial Services, Strengthening Integrated Regulatory and Market Guidance

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Facet Life Sciences, a product pathmaker for emerging biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the appointment of Frank A. Closurdo as Vice President, Commercial Services. This addition marks a significant step forward in Facet’s continued expansion of its integrated regulatory and commercial advisory capabilities.

Closurdo brings more than two decades of experience spanning biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare marketing, with leadership roles across both global organizations and early-stage companies. He has a proven track record of developing evidence-based commercial strategies and guiding successful product launches, acquisitions, and licensing across highly regulated, competitive markets.

“I am thrilled to have a seasoned professional like Frank join the Facet team,” said Ken VanLuvanee, Facet’s CEO & Board Chairman. “His years of successful consulting, deep understanding of how to turn a scientific concept into a market product, and familiarity with the needs of emerging life sciences companies, Facet's core constituency, will be a huge win for our clients."

In his new role, Closurdo will focus on leveraging commercial strategy earlier in the development lifecycle to maximize product value and support successful patient outcomes. In collaboration with Facet’s dedicated regulatory strategy experts, he will ensure that clinical protocols, regulatory expectations, and market considerations are aligned from the outset.

This appointment reinforces Facet’s position as a partner to lean science teams seeking both regulatory success and commercial viability in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

About Facet Life Sciences

Facet Life Sciences supports emerging life sciences companies looking for feasible pathways to and through the FDA. With deep expertise across therapeutic applications, Facet provides regulatory strategy, FDA submission leadership, gap analysis, regulatory writing services, commercial strategy, and more. The multidisciplinary team of experts helps innovators navigate regulatory complexity and build cost-conscious programs designed for both FDA approval and real-world success.

Follow Facet Life Sciences on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/facet-life-sciences

Tom Hallam, Ph.D., MBA

President & COO

tom.hallam@facetls.com