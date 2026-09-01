F2G Announces Posters Accepted for Presentation at Upcoming Medical Meetings

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F2G Ltd., today announced abstracts accepted for presentation at the MSGERC 2026 Biennial Meeting in September and ISPOR Europe 2026 in November.

Details of Abstract Presentations Below:

MSGERC 2026 Biennial Meeting (September 9 – 11, 2026)

Poster

Patient-Reported Health Status in People Living with Disseminated Coccidioidomycosis Who Have Limited or No Treatment Options

Presenter



Fariba Donovan, MD, PhD, FIDSA, FACP, Valley Fever Center for Excellence, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, University of Arizona



Poster Retrospective Analysis estimating Independent Reviewer’s Counterfactual Outcome in Patients from a Phase IIB Salvage Study (S32-NCT03583164) with Prolonged Prior History of Invasive Fungal Infection

Presenter Daniela Zinzi, Vice President, Clinical R&D, F2G Date and Time



Wednesday September 9th 6:30pm – 7:30pm MT



Thursday September 10th 5:45pm – 7:00pm MT

Location

Omni Interlocken Hotel, Denver, Colorado

ISPOR Europe 2026 (November 8 – 11, 2026)

Poster



Health-Related Quality of Life in Patients with Rare Mold Infections: EQ-5D-5L Results from a Phase IIb Trial Evaluating Olorofim in Adults with Invasive Fungal Infections and Limited or No Treatment Options

Presenter

Craig I. Coleman, PharmD, Professor of Pharmacy Practice, University of Connecticut, School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

Poster Session



Poster Session 4

Poster Code: CO149

Date and Time

Tuesday, 10 November, 16:00-19:00 CET

Discussion Period

18:00-19:00 CET Location

Austria Center Vienna, Vienna, Austria

About F2G

F2G is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in the UK, US, and Austria focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat potentially life-threatening invasive fungal infections. F2G has discovered and developed a completely new class of antifungal agents called the orotomides, which through research have shown to selectively target a key enzyme in the pyrimidine biosynthesis pathway, a novel mechanism of action that is distinct from currently marketed antifungal agents. It is believed that this mechanism provides the orotomides with fungicidal activity against a broad range of rare and resistant fungal mould infections. Orotomides are investigational agents, safety and efficacy have not been established and have not been approved by regulatory authorities. For more information, please visit: www.f2g.com

F2G Media Contact:

Luke Shiplo

LifeSci Communications

F2GMedia@lifescicomms.com