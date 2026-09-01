F2G Announces Posters Accepted for Presentation at Upcoming Medical Meetings

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F2G Ltd., today announced abstracts accepted for presentation at the MSGERC 2026 Biennial Meeting in September and ISPOR Europe 2026 in November.
Details of Abstract Presentations Below:
MSGERC 2026 Biennial Meeting (September 9 – 11, 2026)
|Poster
|Patient-Reported Health Status in People Living with Disseminated Coccidioidomycosis Who Have Limited or No Treatment Options
|Presenter
|Fariba Donovan, MD, PhD, FIDSA, FACP, Valley Fever Center for Excellence, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, University of Arizona
|Poster
|Retrospective Analysis estimating Independent Reviewer’s Counterfactual Outcome in Patients from a Phase IIB Salvage Study (S32-NCT03583164) with Prolonged Prior History of Invasive Fungal Infection
|Presenter
|Daniela Zinzi, Vice President, Clinical R&D, F2G
|Date and Time
|Wednesday September 9th 6:30pm – 7:30pm MT
Thursday September 10th 5:45pm – 7:00pm MT
|Location
|Omni Interlocken Hotel, Denver, Colorado
ISPOR Europe 2026 (November 8 – 11, 2026)
|Poster
|Health-Related Quality of Life in Patients with Rare Mold Infections: EQ-5D-5L Results from a Phase IIb Trial Evaluating Olorofim in Adults with Invasive Fungal Infections and Limited or No Treatment Options
|Presenter
|Craig I. Coleman, PharmD, Professor of Pharmacy Practice, University of Connecticut, School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences
|Poster Session
|Poster Session 4
Poster Code: CO149
|Date and Time
|Tuesday, 10 November, 16:00-19:00 CET
|Discussion Period
|18:00-19:00 CET
|Location
|Austria Center Vienna, Vienna, Austria
About F2G
F2G is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in the UK, US, and Austria focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat potentially life-threatening invasive fungal infections. F2G has discovered and developed a completely new class of antifungal agents called the orotomides, which through research have shown to selectively target a key enzyme in the pyrimidine biosynthesis pathway, a novel mechanism of action that is distinct from currently marketed antifungal agents. It is believed that this mechanism provides the orotomides with fungicidal activity against a broad range of rare and resistant fungal mould infections. Orotomides are investigational agents, safety and efficacy have not been established and have not been approved by regulatory authorities. For more information, please visit: www.f2g.com
F2G Media Contact:
Luke Shiplo
LifeSci Communications
F2GMedia@lifescicomms.com