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EyePoint Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Scientific Meeting

September 2, 2026 | 
3 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that the Company will participate at the following upcoming conferences:

  • Citi 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference
    Forum: Fireside Chat
    Date: September 9, 2026
    Time: 8:00 am ET
  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026
    Forum: Fireside Chat
    Date: September 10, 2026
    Time: 10:20 am ET
  • Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference 
    Forum: Fireside Chat
    Date: September 15, 2026
    Time: 7:00 am ET

A webcast and subsequent archived replay of each fireside chat at the Investor Conferences may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepoint.bio.

Scientific Meeting
EyePoint will be participating at The Retina Society 59th Annual Scientific Meeting from September 23-26, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA.

  • Presentation: Bioerodible EYP-1901 (Vorolanib Intravitreal Insert) for Sustained Release of a Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor for Retinal Exudative Disease: Mechanism of Action and Pharmacokinetic Characteristics
    Presenter: Ehsan Rahimy, M.D.
    Date & Time (Session): September 24, 2026 | 11:15 AM PT (AMD I)
  • Presentation: LUGANO Phase 3 Trial of Bioerodible EYP-1901 (Vorolanib Intravitreal Insert) vs Aflibercept in Patients with Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD): First-Time Vision and Anatomic Outcomes
    Presenter: Carl D. Regillo, M.D., FACS, FASRS
    Date & Time (Session): September 24, 2026 | 11:18 AM PT (AMD I)
  • Presentation: LUGANO Phase 3 Trial of Bioerodible EYP-1901 (vorolanib intravitreal insert) vs Aflibercept in Patients with Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD): First-Time Safety and Treatment Burden Outcomes
    Presenter: Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D.
    Date & Time (Session): September 24, 2026 | 11:23 AM PT (AMD I)
  • Presentation: Association Between Central Subfield Thickness (CST) Fluctuation and Visual Acuity (VA) Outcomes in Patients with Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD): An IRIS® Registry Analysis
    Presenter: Durga S. Borkar, MD, MMCi
    Date & Time (Session): September 25, 2026 | 3:45 PM PT (AMD III)

Presentations from The Retina Society will be available in the Scientific Publications section of the Company website at www.eyepoint.bio.

About EyePoint

EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYU™, is an innovative investigational sustained delivery treatment for serious retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in next-generation bioerodible Durasert E™ technology. Supported by robust safety and efficacy data across multiple clinical trials and indications, DURAVYU is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 pivotal trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

The Company is committed to partnering with the retinal community to improve patient lives while creating long-term value, with four approved drugs over three decades and tens of thousands of eyes treated with EyePoint innovation.

EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, with a commercial manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYU has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

Investors:
Robin Garner
EyePoint, Inc.
ir@eyepoint.bio

Media:
Helen O’Gorman
FTI Consulting
media@eyepoint.bio


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