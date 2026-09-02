EyePoint Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Scientific Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that the Company will participate at the following upcoming conferences:

Citi 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: September 9, 2026

Time: 8:00 am ET



Forum: Fireside Chat Date: September 9, 2026 Time: 8:00 am ET Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: September 10, 2026

Time: 10:20 am ET



Forum: Fireside Chat Date: September 10, 2026 Time: 10:20 am ET Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: September 15, 2026

Time: 7:00 am ET



A webcast and subsequent archived replay of each fireside chat at the Investor Conferences may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepoint.bio.



Scientific Meeting

EyePoint will be participating at The Retina Society 59th Annual Scientific Meeting from September 23-26, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA.

Presentation: Bioerodible EYP-1901 (Vorolanib Intravitreal Insert) for Sustained Release of a Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor for Retinal Exudative Disease: Mechanism of Action and Pharmacokinetic Characteristics

Presenter: Ehsan Rahimy, M.D.

Date & Time (Session): September 24, 2026 | 11:15 AM PT (AMD I)



Bioerodible EYP-1901 (Vorolanib Intravitreal Insert) for Sustained Release of a Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor for Retinal Exudative Disease: Mechanism of Action and Pharmacokinetic Characteristics Ehsan Rahimy, M.D. September 24, 2026 | 11:15 AM PT (AMD I) Presentation: LUGANO Phase 3 Trial of Bioerodible EYP-1901 (Vorolanib Intravitreal Insert) vs Aflibercept in Patients with Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD): First-Time Vision and Anatomic Outcomes

Presenter: Carl D. Regillo, M.D., FACS, FASRS

Date & Time (Session): September 24, 2026 | 11:18 AM PT (AMD I)



LUGANO Phase 3 Trial of Bioerodible EYP-1901 (Vorolanib Intravitreal Insert) vs Aflibercept in Patients with Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD): First-Time Vision and Anatomic Outcomes Carl D. Regillo, M.D., FACS, FASRS September 24, 2026 | 11:18 AM PT (AMD I) Presentation: LUGANO Phase 3 Trial of Bioerodible EYP-1901 (vorolanib intravitreal insert) vs Aflibercept in Patients with Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD): First-Time Safety and Treatment Burden Outcomes

Presenter: Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D.

Date & Time (Session): September 24, 2026 | 11:23 AM PT (AMD I)



Presentation: Association Between Central Subfield Thickness (CST) Fluctuation and Visual Acuity (VA) Outcomes in Patients with Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD): An IRIS® Registry Analysis

Presenter: Durga S. Borkar, MD, MMCi

Date & Time (Session): September 25, 2026 | 3:45 PM PT (AMD III)



Presentations from The Retina Society will be available in the Scientific Publications section of the Company website at www.eyepoint.bio.

About EyePoint

EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYU™, is an innovative investigational sustained delivery treatment for serious retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in next-generation bioerodible Durasert E™ technology. Supported by robust safety and efficacy data across multiple clinical trials and indications, DURAVYU is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 pivotal trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

The Company is committed to partnering with the retinal community to improve patient lives while creating long-term value, with four approved drugs over three decades and tens of thousands of eyes treated with EyePoint innovation.

EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, with a commercial manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYU™ has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

Investors:

Robin Garner

EyePoint, Inc.

ir@eyepoint.bio

Media:

Helen O’Gorman

FTI Consulting

media@eyepoint.bio