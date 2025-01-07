Eyebright Medical Receives NMPA Class III Certificate for its Phakic Intraocular Lens

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebright Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Eyebright Medical”, the “Company”, Stock Code: 688050.SH, together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the “Group”) is proud to announce that our Phakic intraocular lens, “Loong Crystal PR”, has received Class III Medical Devices Certificate from the National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA”).

The Loong Crystal PR intraocular lens is meticulously designed for the treatment of adult patients, providing effective correction or reduction of myopia ranging from -3.25D to -18.00D. This lens offers a tailored solution for individuals with varying degrees of myopia, ensuring optimal visual outcomes and enhancing patient satisfaction.

Constructed from an advanced balanced acrylic material, the Loong Crystal PR incorporates a zero spherical aberration design with a large optical zone and a double concave stable arch height structure. Upon implantation, it serves as a refractive element, significantly improving visual acuity while delivering high-quality postoperative results. This innovative design not only boosts optical performance but also elevates the overall visual experience, meeting the high expectations of patients for visual clarity.

Eyebright Medical prioritizes technology and continuous innovation, aiming to deliver high-quality, safe, and reliable ophthalmic solutions. Through ongoing research and development, the company is dedicated to expanding the domestic ophthalmology landscape and enhancing the recognition of national brands in the industry.

About Eyebright Medical

Eyebright Medical Technology (Beijing) Ltd (“Eyebright Medical"; SH Stock Code: 688050.SH) is a National High-tech Enterprise and state-level technologically advanced ‘little giant’ enterprises, located in Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park, Beijing, China.

The Company is an innovation-driven ophthalmic medical device manufacturer. Its balanced product portfolio spans three major areas of the ophthalmic field: cataract surgery, myopia management, as well as consumer vision care. Anchored by its three core product categories - intraocular lenses, orthokeratology lenses, and soft contact lenses - the company has strategically expanded its product pipeline to cover the full life cycle of eye health solutions. Eyebright Medical is striding into a world-leading medical enterprise on behalf of China’s ‘intelligent manufacturing’ power.

