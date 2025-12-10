Expert Melanoma Panel Recommends Castle Biosciences’ DecisionDx®-Melanoma as a Best-Practice Tool for Managing Patients with Melanoma

Expert panel offers data-driven guidance for integrating DecisionDx-Melanoma into clinical decision-making for patients with melanoma

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced the publication of an independent expert consensus paper titled “31-Gene Expression Profiling for Cutaneous Melanoma: An Expert Consensus Panel,” which endorses the Company’s DecisionDx-Melanoma test. The paper can be viewed here.1

“This consensus translates the robust data supporting DecisionDx-Melanoma into practical direction for clinicians,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “The panel’s unanimous endorsement of DecisionDx-Melanoma underscores its value in supporting informed, personalized care decisions that may help improve outcomes for patients with melanoma.”

Authored by a panel of ten melanoma experts from leading academic and clinical institutions, the paper presents evidence-based recommendations supporting DecisionDx-Melanoma as a best-practice tool for guiding management decisions in patients with cutaneous melanoma. The panel concluded that the test provides prognostic information independent of traditional clinicopathologic factors and can be integrated with existing staging systems to improve patient risk assessment and help optimize clinical decision-making.

Drawing on a comprehensive review of 26 published studies encompassing more than 7,500 patients, the panel used a modified Delphi process to reach unanimous agreement on nine consensus statements defining the test’s role in risk stratification, sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) decision making and long-term patient management.

Key conclusions from the expert panel include the following:

DecisionDx-Melanoma demonstrates robust clinical utility and validated performance, supported by high-quality (SORT A) evidence showing accurate and consistent prognostic information for patients with invasive melanoma to help clinicians better assess metastatic risk and guide management across a wide range of disease presentations.

supported by high-quality (SORT A) evidence showing accurate and consistent prognostic information for patients with invasive melanoma to help clinicians better assess metastatic risk and guide management across a wide range of disease presentations. DecisionDx-Melanoma can be used across a broad range of tumor stages. Panelists agreed DecisionDx-Melanoma should be used in earlier-stage patients to identify those who may benefit from escalated care, guide SLNB decisions in T1b–T3 tumors and inform management for SLNB-negative patients.

Panelists agreed DecisionDx-Melanoma should be used in earlier-stage patients to identify those who may benefit from escalated care, guide SLNB decisions in T1b–T3 tumors and inform management for SLNB-negative patients. Integrating DecisionDx-Melanoma results with the American Joint Committee on Cancer 8th Edition (AJCC8) staging significantly enhances prognostic precision , improving risk stratification and survival prediction when used alongside traditional clinicopathologic factors.

, improving risk stratification and survival prediction when used alongside traditional clinicopathologic factors. Integrating DecisionDx-Melanoma results with established staging systems can accurately inform SLNB decisions to help identify low-risk patients who may safely avoid the procedure.

to help identify low-risk patients who may safely avoid the procedure. Patients who undergo DecisionDx-Melanoma testing demonstrate improved melanoma-specific and overall survival compared to patients not tested, likely reflecting the test’s role in supporting more personalized management strategies based on accurate risk information.

compared to patients not tested, likely reflecting the test’s role in supporting more personalized management strategies based on accurate risk information. DecisionDx-Melanoma supports clinical decision-making in challenging scenarios, particularly when information about traditional clinicopathologic features, such as tumor thickness or ulceration, is limited or unavailable.

particularly when information about traditional clinicopathologic features, such as tumor thickness or ulceration, is limited or unavailable. DecisionDx-Melanoma should be recognized as a best-practice approach for the management of patients with melanoma, guiding evidence-based, patient-centered care.





“Consensus efforts like this are important to help clinicians interpret and apply emerging data in a consistent, evidence-based way,” said Rebecca Critchley-Thorne, Ph.D., vice president, research and development, at Castle Biosciences. “This study in particular can give physicians confidence on when and where DecisionDx-Melanoma fits within current management strategies to support more individualized care for patients with cutaneous melanoma.”

About DecisionDx-Melanoma

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile (GEP) test designed to analyze tumor biology to deliver a personalized risk assessment for patients with stage I–III cutaneous melanoma, enhancing risk stratification beyond American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) staging alone. By combining molecular insights with select clinicopathologic features, the test provides two distinct outputs: a personalized risk of sentinel lymph node (SLN) positivity and a personalized risk of recurrence and/or metastasis. This clinically actionable information is designed to help guide risk-aligned patient management decisions, including SLN biopsy consideration, follow-up intensity, imaging and referrals.

DecisionDx-Melanoma is supported by more than 50 peer-reviewed publications, including prospective studies and meta-analyses, and was developed in collaboration with more than 100 leading U.S. institutions. The test has been clinically validated in more than 10,000 patient samples, ordered more than 220,000 times since launch, and has been shown to be associated with improved patient survival. Learn more at https://castlebiosciences.com/tests/prognostic/decisiondx-melanoma/overview.

Burshtein J, Cockerell C, Cotter D, et al. 31-Gene expression profiling for cutaneous melanoma: an expert consensus panel. Dermatol. Online J. 2025;31(5). doi: https://doi.org/10.25251/c81v6j23

