Expert Intelligence Appoints Rajiev Grover as Chief Commercial Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct 26, 2026 — Expert Intelligence, a provider of AI-powered analytical workflow automation, today announced the appointment of Rajiev Grover as Chief Commercial Officer. Rajiev will lead revenue, commercial strategy, customer growth and strategic partnerships, helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology and testing organizations bring AI into everyday laboratory operations.

As AI accelerates drug discovery and expands the number of molecules designed in silico, wet laboratories face growing pressure to test and validate those candidates. Expert Intelligence makes laboratories faster and improves accuracy with AI that learns from small datasets. It automates routine analytical review while keeping scientists in control, supporting pharmaceutical companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations across discovery, development and quality control.

“AI is accelerating discovery in the dry lab, but the wet lab is where predictions meet biological ground truth and it has become a bottleneck,” said Lalin Theverapperuma, Ph.D., co-founder of Expert Intelligence. “Our proprietary Limited Sample Model helps laboratories scale analytical review, with AI workflows onboarded in as little as three weeks while protecting their intellectual property. Rajiev will help us scale these deployments so laboratories can keep pace with discovery.”

Rajiev brings more than two decades of experience in sales, marketing and partnerships, including a career at HP spanning multiple roles and geographies. His background combines corporate leadership with entrepreneurship, with experience in building market categories, transforming businesses and scaling commercial operations. He is a Stanford Sloan Fellow.

“What drew me to Expert Intelligence is how closely the technology is grounded in the work scientists do every day and the measurable impact it is delivering at some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and life sciences companies,” said Rajiev. “For laboratory leaders, the value of AI becomes real when it fits their workflows, earns their teams’ confidence and delivers measurable results. I look forward to working with our customers and partners to make that happen.”

About Expert Intelligence

Based in Santa Clara, California, Expert Intelligence develops AI systems that help analytical laboratories scale scientific expertise. Its proprietary Limited Sample Model approach learns from expert-reviewed examples to automate analytical workflows with scientist oversight.

Learn more at www.expertintelligence.ai.

Media contact

Hetvi Trivedi

Media Relations, Expert Intelligence

Hetvi@expertintelligence.ai

415-321-0176