Exonate Becomes Foventa Therapeutics

The new name, which takes inspiration from the fovea, marks the company's transition to focus on clinical development in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

In earlier clinical trials, FOV407 exhibited remarkable ability to suppress harmful vascular leakage in patients' eyes.

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exonate Limited, a clinical-stage ophthalmology company, today announced that it has changed its name to Foventa Therapeutics. The new identity marks the company's transition from the science-led organisation that discovered SRPK1 inhibitors, a topical, retinal-penetrant small molecule that acts on the VEGF pathway, into a patient-oriented company focused on carrying that innovation forward as a treatment for non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

The new name takes inspiration from the fovea, a region in the eye which contains a high number of colour-sensitive cone cells that are responsible for sharp, detailed vision. Our motto "Simply Sharper" refers to both this and the intended means of delivery; FOV407 is being developed as a topical eye drop, offering the potential for a non-invasive and more convenient approach to treating diabetic retinopathy earlier in the disease course, before vision-threatening complications develop.

"Exonate earned its reputation on outstanding science," said Olav Hellebø, Chief Executive Officer of Foventa Therapeutics. "But a molecule only matters if it reaches patients. Foventa reflects that shift in focus and reaffirms our mission to deliver an eye drop that can change the course of diabetic retinopathy. Our vision is simple and unwavering: a world where diabetics no longer go blind."

"This is a natural and important step for the company," said Rafiq Hasan, Chairman of Foventa Therapeutics. "Foventa has moved from promising discovery science to a focused, clinical-stage business with a clear path forward. FOV407 has the potential to offer patients a topical, non-invasive treatment for NPDR, a disease stage that is largely untreated today."

FOV407 is a small molecule designed to act on the VEGF pathway that drives diabetic eye disease. It was chosen from over 1,000 designed and synthesised molecules as having the optimal retinal penetrant properties as well as potency and selectivity.

It is being developed for NPDR, a large population in need of non-invasive treatment options. FOV407 has been evaluated in Phase Ib/IIa clinical studies, and a Phase IIb study in NPDR is in preparation, with a design validated through a Type C meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration.

For more information, visit Foventa.com

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SOURCE Foventa Therapeutics