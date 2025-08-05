SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Filing Requirements

August 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exicure, Inc. (“Exicure” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XCUR) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for hematologic diseases, today announced that, as of July 1, 2025, the Company regained compliance with the periodic filing requirement for The Nasdaq Stock Market under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) based on the filing of its periodic reports on Form 10-Q to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company has received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming compliance with the Rule and stating that the matter has been resolved.



About Exicure

Exicure, Inc. has historically been an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. Following its recent restructuring and suspension of clinical and development activities, the Company is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value, both with respect to its historical biotechnology assets and more broadly. For further information, see www.exicuretx.com.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Sarah Ellinwood, PhD
Kendall Investor Relations
sellinwood@kendallir.com

Northern California Regulatory
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
FDA commissioner Marty Makary speaking on a Youtube video, wearing a dark suit and a blue tie
FDA
After Prasad’s Ouster, Makary Looks for Better Drug, Biologic Alignment at FDA
August 1, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
President Donald Trump signs S.1852, The GENIUS Act, Friday, July 18, 2025, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)
Drug pricing
Trump Asks Big Pharmas To Move on Most Favored Nation Drug Pricing—Or Else
July 31, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Regulatory
FDA Issued Myeloma, Alzheimer’s Approvals in July but Rejected Two CGTs
July 31, 2025
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH IQVIA
We Don’t Own Patient Data–We’re Just Babysitting It
July 31, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis