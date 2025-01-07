SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Exelixis to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2025

January 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

– Presentation to be webcast on www.exelixis.com

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 5:15 p.m. PT / 8:15 p.m. PT.


To access the webcast link, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the Event Calendar page under the Investors & News heading. Replays will also be available at the same location for at least 30 days.

About Exelixis

Exelixis is a globally ambitious oncology company innovating next-generation medicines and regimens at the forefront of cancer care. Powered by drug discovery and development excellence, we are rapidly evolving our product portfolio to target an expanding range of tumor types and indications with our clinically differentiated pipeline of small molecules, antibody-drug conjugates and other biotherapeutics. This comprehensive approach harnesses decades of robust investment in our science and partnerships to advance our investigational programs and extend the impact of our flagship commercial product, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib). Exelixis is driven by a bold scientific pursuit to create transformational treatments that give more patients hope for the future. For information about the company and its mission to help cancer patients recover stronger and live longer, visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on X (Twitter), like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook and follow Exelixis on LinkedIn.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo and CABOMETYX are registered U.S. trademarks.

Contacts

Investors Contact:
Varant Shirvanian
Director, Investor Relations
Exelixis, Inc.
650-837-7917
vshirvanian@exelixis.com

Media Contact:
Hal Mackins
For Exelixis, Inc.
415-994-0040
hal@torchcommunications.com

Northern California Events
Exelixis, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Cardiovascular disease
Tenaya Stock Crashes as Cardio Gene Therapy Delivers Underwhelming Early-Stage Data
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Obesity
BioAge Crashes After Axing Phase II Obesity Study
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac