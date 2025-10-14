Excellergy Debuts with $70 Million Series A Financing to Advance First-in-Class Portfolio of Trifunctional Effector Cell Response Inhibitors (ECRIs) for Complete Allergic Control

The World's First Effector Cell Response Inhibitor

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellergy, a biotechnology company developing a new class of allergy therapeutics, today announced its launch with a $70 million Series A financing to advance its pipeline of first-in-class allergic Effector Cell Response Inhibitors (ECRIs).

Seeded in 2021 by Red Tree Venture Capital and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Excellergy is trailblazing a new therapeutic category designed to deliver complete control of allergic disease. Building on scientific advances into the structural binding of IgE to its receptor from Stanford University and the University of Bern, the company has developed a portfolio of trifunctional ECRIs that leverage well-established IgE pharmacology while moving beyond its current limits, with the goal of redefining the standard of care in multiple allergic diseases.

This new class of ECRIs employs a trifunctional mechanism of action to: (1) rapidly remove IgE bound to FceRI on mast cells and basophils without triggering activation of these cells; (2) deliver potent, high-affinity neutralization of free IgE; and (3) accelerate downregulation of FceRI expression. Acting synchronously, these three functions have the potential to enable faster onset and more complete allergic control in a broader patient population compared to existing approved treatments. The company plans to move their lead asset into the clinic in early 2026.

Excellergy is led by Chief Executive Officer Todd Zavodnick, a veteran biotech executive with more than 25 years of global leadership experience spanning drug development, commercialization and corporate scale-up. He is joined by Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Geoffrey Harris, DVM, PhD, and Chief Medical Officer Philip M. Brown, MD, JD.

“We are not here to refine the status quo. We are here to build a portfolio of category-defining assets that will advance and reset the standard of care in allergy,” said Todd Zavodnick, President and Chief Executive Officer at Excellergy. “By directly removing IgE bound to the receptor, our first-in-class trifunctional ECRIs are engineered to shut down the allergic response at its source—something current therapies cannot achieve. As each program represents a true pipeline-in-a-product, we are unlocking a multi-billion-dollar opportunity across a broad range of allergic conditions, while delivering the potential to improve the lives of millions of patients worldwide.”

Data validating the mechanism of ECRIs were published this month in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, an official publication of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI). The publication provides clear evidence that receptor-bound IgE can be actively removed from mast cells and basophils without triggering their activation, establishing the scientific foundation for this new therapeutic class.

“The pre-clinical data supporting Excellergy’s trifunctional ECRIs are compelling, showing a broad-spectrum attack on the IgE axis that goes well beyond conventional anti-IgE approaches,” said Leonard B. Bacharier, M.D., Janie Robinson and John Moore Lee Chair in Pediatrics and Professor of Pediatrics, Allergy/Immunology/Pulmonary Medicine at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Unlike therapies that only bind free IgE, ECRIs act across multiple pathways, directly disarming effector cells through a novel mechanism distinct from classic anti-IgEs. These findings provide strong support for advancing into Phase 1 and highlight the potential to impact multiple allergic diseases.”

Excellergy is backed by leading healthcare investors, with Samsara BioCapital serving as the Series A lead with co-investments from Red Tree Venture Capital and Decheng Capital. The company’s $70 million Series A financing supports advancement into first-in-human studies.

“Excellergy’s potential is extraordinary,” said Heath Lukatch, Ph.D., Founder & Managing Partner at Red Tree Venture Capital. “By leveraging well-understood IgE biology in a novel way, the company is both differentiated and advancing innovation from a pathway that clinicians and scientists already trust. This foundation makes its portfolio of first-in-class trifunctional ECRIs uniquely positioned to capture substantial market value and make a lasting impact on patients’ wellbeing in the allergy space.”

About Excellergy

Excellergy is a biotechnology company developing a first-in-class portfolio of trifunctional effector cell response inhibitors (ECRIs) to combat severe allergic diseases and help improve patient quality of life. By leveraging clinically validated Immunoglobulin E (IgE) biology with novel ECRI pharmacology, Excellergy is advancing beyond traditional anti-IgE approaches to directly target the source of allergic signaling—IgE bound to the effector cell. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with backing from Samsara Biocapital, Red Tree Venture Capital, and Decheng Capital. To learn more, please visit www.excellergy.com.

