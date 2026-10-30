Exagen Inc. to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of innovative autoimmune testing, today announced that management will participate in and meet with investors at the following investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity’s MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum – New York, NY

Date: November 11, 2026

Panel: Innovative Diagnostics for Attractive Immunology Applications at 10:30am ET

Craig-Hallum's Alpha Select Conference – New York, NY

Date: November 17, 2026

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a specialized diagnostics company with an autoimmune platform that empowers physicians to make more confident decisions, earlier. Its flagship test, AVISE® CTD, provides diagnostic clarity in complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren's disease. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen operates a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited rheumatology laboratory delivering precise, timely results to physicians and partners across healthcare and biopharma. Through ongoing research and innovation, Exagen is committed to advancing care for autoimmune disease.

For more information, visit Exagen.com or follow Exagen on LinkedIn.

Investors:

Tina Jacobsen, CFA

IR@exagen.com