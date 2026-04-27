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Exagen Inc. to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2026

April 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of innovative autoimmune testing, will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, before the market opens on Monday, May 11, 2026. John Aballi, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Black, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) that morning to review the Company’s results.

Conference Call & Webcast:

  • U.S. dial-in: 877-407-0890
  • International dial-in: +1 201-389-0918
  • Webcast: Available via the Exagen Investor Relations website at investors.exagen.com

Replay: A telephone replay will be available until Monday, May 25, 2026:

  • U.S. replay: 877-660-6853
  • International replay: +1 201-612-7415
  • Replay passcode: 13759736
  • Webcast: A recording of the webcast will be available one hour after the call concludes via the Exagen Investor Relations website at investors.exagen.com

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen’s mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision-making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company’s flagship product, AVISE® CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren’s disease earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management.

For more information, visit Exagen.com or follow Exagen on LinkedIn.

Contact

Tina Jacobsen, CFA
Exagen Inc.
ir@exagen.com


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