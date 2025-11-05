Exact Sciences to Participate in November 2025 Investor Conference

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London

Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. ET (12:30 p.m. GMT)

The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences’ website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences (Nasdaq: EXAS) helps patients and health care providers make timely, informed decisions before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. The company’s growing portfolio includes well-established brands such as Cologuard® and Oncotype DX®, along with innovative solutions like the Cancerguard® test for multi-cancer early detection and the Oncodetect® test for molecular residual disease and recurrence monitoring. Exact Sciences continues to invest in a robust pipeline of advanced cancer diagnostics aimed at improving outcomes. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow @ExactSciences on X, or connect on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Derek Leckow

Exact Sciences Corp.

investorrelations@exactsciences.com

608-893-0009