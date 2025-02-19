SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Evolus to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Results on March 4, 2025

February 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year end 2024 financial results on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, after the U.S. financial markets close.


Evolus management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s remarks.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-6184 (U.S.) or (201) 389-0877 (international) or connect live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website here.

Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and using conference number 13751816. An archived webcast can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website at www.evolus.com.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics anchored by our flagship products: Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, and Evolysse, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau® and Nuceiva®, are registered trademarks and Evolysse is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Contacts

Investors:
Nareg Sagherian, Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: (248) 202-9267
Email: ir@evolus.com

Media:
Email: media@evolus.com

Southern California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Collaboration
Incyte Backs Out of Immuno-Oncology Pact With Agenus
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac