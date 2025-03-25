SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Evolus to Participate in The Needham 24th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

March 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the upcoming Needham Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.


The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 12:45 PM ET - Track 1.

The fireside chats can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website here. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of each presentation.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics anchored by our flagship products: Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, and Evolysse, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau® and Nuceiva®, are registered trademarks and Evolysse is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Contacts

Investors:
Nareg Sagherian, Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: (248) 202-9267
Email: ir@evolus.com

Media:
Email: media@evolus.com

Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dollar banknote cut into pieces on a yellow background
Bankruptcy
Purdue Files for Bankruptcy Anew to Support $7.4B+ Opioid Settlement
March 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac