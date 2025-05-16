SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Evolus Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) to 16 newly hired non-executive employees

May 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today reported the grant in May of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 12,706 shares of Evolus and an aggregate of 40,576 restricted stock units (RSUs) of the company’s common stock to 16 newly hired non-executive employees of the company. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors under the Evolus 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan, with a grant date of May 12, 2025 and vesting commencement date of May 7, 2025, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Evolus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The stock options have an exercise price of $9.98 per share, the closing price of the company’s common stock on the date of grant. The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over 4 years, with 25% of the number of shares subject to the option vesting on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date. The RSUs vest 25% on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement or RSU agreement, as applicable, covering the grant, including requirements to remain continuously employed on each vesting date.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics anchored by our flagship products: Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, and Evolysse™, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark and Evolysse is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.


Contacts

Investors:
Nareg Sagherian
Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: 248-202-9267
Email: ir@evolus.com

Media:
Email: media@evolus.com

California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of business center in downtown San Francisco at sunset
Now Hiring
10 Companies Hiring in San Francisco
May 15, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Insitro Cuts 22% of Workforce, Extending Runway Into 2027
May 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Layoffs
BMS Axes 516 More Employees in New Jersey
May 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of a group of businessmen white-collar workers dismissed
Layoffs
Pliant Axes 45% of Workforce To Save Cash, Support Late-Stage Clinical Trials
May 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel