SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Evolus Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - February 13, 2026

February 15, 2026 | 
2 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a global performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio, today reported the grant during December 2025, January 2026, and February 2026 of an aggregate of 153,218 restricted stock units (RSUs) and 34,952 stock options of the company’s common stock to 36 newly hired non-executive employees of the company. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors under the Evolus’ 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan, with grant dates and vesting commencement dates ranging from December 7, 2025 through February 7, 2026, as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Evolus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The RSUs and options vest 25% on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date. The stock options have an exercise price equal to the closing price of the company’s common stock on the last business day prior to the applicable grant date The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement or RSU agreement, as applicable, covering the grant, including requirements to remain continuously employed on each vesting date.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics anchored by our flagship products: Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, and Evolysse, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau® and Nuceiva®, are registered trademarks and Evolysse is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.
Estyme® is a trademark of Symatese Aesthetics S.A.S.

Jeuveau® (known as Nuceiva® outside the United States) and Evolysse (known as Estyme® outside the United States) are referred to throughout this press release by their U.S. trade names for convenience.


Contacts

Evolus Contacts:
Investors:
Nareg Sagherian
Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: 248-202-9267
Email: ir@evolus.com

Media:
Email: media@evolus.com

Southern California Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Special edition
Deep Dive: Top Paid Pharma Execs—and Those Who Would Get the Most to Leave
June 10, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Aerial view of Raleigh, North Carolina skyline on a sunny day
Business
Southeast’s Life Sciences Scene Heats Up With Job, Business Growth
May 22, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Podcast
Tariffs Continue to Dominate Q1 Earnings, AACR Excites Cancer Space, CEO Pay Gaps, More
April 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie