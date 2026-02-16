Evolus Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - February 13, 2026

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a global performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio, today reported the grant during December 2025, January 2026, and February 2026 of an aggregate of 153,218 restricted stock units (RSUs) and 34,952 stock options of the company’s common stock to 36 newly hired non-executive employees of the company. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors under the Evolus’ 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan, with grant dates and vesting commencement dates ranging from December 7, 2025 through February 7, 2026, as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Evolus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs and options vest 25% on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date. The stock options have an exercise price equal to the closing price of the company’s common stock on the last business day prior to the applicable grant date The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement or RSU agreement, as applicable, covering the grant, including requirements to remain continuously employed on each vesting date.

