Evidation Launches Temporal Proteomics Platform to Power Multimodal Autoimmune Research Cohort

New AI-enabled data collection platform will drive the development of novel multimodal datasets for biomarker discovery, treatment-response modeling, and foundation models of the immune system

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evidation, the leader in direct-from-participant real-world data and health research, is announcing the launch of a first-of-its-kind temporal biospecimen collection platform to support multiomics research in real-world settings. The company is launching the platform with an initial autoimmune research cohort that includes proteomics sampling to advance the study of immune system dynamics.

The platform uses AI-enabled temporal data collection to better understand disease flares and the molecular drivers of treatment response, addressing persistent challenges in autoimmune research. By aligning time-based data with changes observed in real-world outcomes and behaviors, Evidation’s autoimmune cohort captures immune activity across flares, remission, and recovery, generating multimodal datasets that better describe these complex and poorly characterized diseases.

Data collected through the cohort are analyzed using Evidation’s proprietary AI foundation models to identify patterns that inform adaptive data collection, enabling more precise capture of molecular and physiological changes during critical disease transitions.

Drawn from Evidation’s direct connection to more than 100,000 individuals diagnosed with autoimmune conditions, the cohort has already enrolled 3,500 adults in a matter of weeks. Participants include individuals living with rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Sjögren’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and multiple sclerosis.

Longitudinal, multimodal datasets created through this cohort integrate a combination of real-world, clinical, and molecular data, including:

Daily patient-reported measures of disease activity, symptoms, and medication adherence

Continuous wearable data capture (e.g., activities, sleep, HRV, heart rate)

Electronic health record integration providing clinical diagnoses, treatments, and outcomes

At-home biospecimen collection, including genomic and proteomic testing at baseline, during disease flares, and post-flare recovery

“Temporally precise multiomics testing paired with rich contextual data at scale has the potential to meaningfully advance research for diseases of the immune system,” said Leslie Wilberforce, CEO, Evidation. “Much of today’s clinical understanding of these diseases relies on data from static snapshots. Our platform enables the creation of longitudinal datasets that quantify immune system dynamics over time, supporting improved understanding of disease biology and the development of models to inform research, therapeutic development, and understanding of drug response.”

Evidation will be sharing more about the platform and initial cohort at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, January 12th-16th, 2026.

Evidation Chief Medical Officer Sunny Khan, MBChB, MPH, will be speaking on Wednesday, January 14th at Fierce JPM Week.

Life sciences partners interested in exploring potential collaboration can contact partner@evidation.com.

About Evidation

Evidation is redefining real-world data through direct, interactive relationships with millions of individuals. Through continuous engagement, Evidation captures longitudinal data to provide a more complete picture of health, including patient-reported and functional outcomes, connected device data, clinical records, and biosamples. Its privacy-first platform supports a right-patient, right-time approach to data collection, enabling faster research, stronger evidence, and better product decisions. Founded in 2012, Evidation is headquartered in California.

