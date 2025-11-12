Evia Bio® Introduces CellShieldTM MSC DMSO-Free Cryopreservation Media Kit

Minneapolis, Minn., November 12, 2025 – Evia Bio®, a leading provider of non-DMSO cryopreservation solutions for the cell therapy and in vitro fertilization industries, today announced the introduction of CellShieldTM MSC, their first, proprietary cryopreservation solution that will enable MSC-based therapy developers to generate equivalent or better performance compared to traditional, DMSO – based media.

The CellShield product line is DMSO-free and includes a controlled rate freezing program that optimizes viability, recovery and functionality. RUO grade CellShield MSC is now available for purchase via the Evia Bio website. GMP grade will be available by the end of the first quarter 2026.

“As a leader in the development of non-DMSO cryopreservation solutions, we are thrilled to introduce CellShield MSC, which was specifically designed to help cell therapy developers protect and maintain MSC integrity as well as improve patient safety at the point of care,” said Jeffrey Allen, Evia Bio’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Based on the groundbreaking research by our founder, Allison Hubel, Ph.D., our non-toxic solution uses compounds that deliver equivalent or better performance when compared to current industry standards without the harmful effects attributable to the use of DMSO.”

CellShield MSC will be manufactured by Teknova, a leading provider of critical reagents for the development and commercialization of emerging therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. RUO grade CellShield MSC will be available for shipments starting Monday, December 1, 2025 and will be priced at $550 for a 100 mL kit.

For more information about the CellShield cryopreservation system, visit https://eviabio.com/product/cellshield-msc/.

About Evia Bio

Evia Bio is a life science innovation company enabling the growing cell therapy market. We provide non-DMSO cryopreservation products and solutions developed by world-leading cryobiologist, Allison Hubel, PhD. We partner with cell therapy companies looking to advance their products to clinical trials and commercialization. Our solutions unlock the full potential of emerging life-saving therapies to protect the integrity of cells during cryopreservation and enhance patient safety at the point of care.

Media Contact

Greg Werchowski

Commercial Leader

greg.werchowski@eviabio.com

630-842-1503