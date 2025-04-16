EveryONE Medicines Announces Appointment of Michelle L. Mellion, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Mellion is a proven leader in clinical development for rare neurological conditions with a commitment to compassion and urgency to make a meaningful impact in debilitating, life-threatening diseases





BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EveryONE Medicines, a company pioneering a scalable, global framework to design, develop, and manufacture individualized medicines for children with life-threatening neurodegenerative diseases, announced today the appointment of Michelle L. Mellion, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Mellion will lead the development and execution of the Company’s clinical trials, the first of which is expected to be initiated in the United Kingdom (UK) later this year and will include several types of genetically driven diseases. She will also oversee the establishment of EveryONE Medicines’ network of treatment centers globally, enabling the rapid expansion of the Company’s clinical pipeline.

“Dr. Mellion is joining at a pivotal moment as we prepare to launch a first-of-its-kind clinical trial in the UK later this year, which is a critical step in demonstrating a new, scalable approach to treating ultra-rare pediatric neurodegenerative diseases,” said Kent Rogers, chief executive officer of EveryONE Medicines. “Current regulatory pathways are not designed for truly individualized medicines, and Michelle’s deep expertise in navigating these complexities will be invaluable as we work to advance a more proportional framework. Her leadership will be instrumental as we expand our clinical efforts into the European Union and the United States in the future, ensuring more children have access to life-changing treatments.”

“EveryONE Medicines is redefining what’s possible for children with ultra-rare diseases by pioneering a sustainable approach to individualized medicine,” said Josh Ofman, MD, MSHS, and chairman of EveryONE Medicines. “Dr. Mellion’s expertise in neurology and her track record of industry leadership will be central to building the clinical infrastructure needed to efficiently develop, validate, and deliver these therapies at scale. Her guidance will not only accelerate our ability to bring life-changing medicines to more people living with ultra-rare diseases but also set the foundation for a future where no patient is left without options.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed the toll these diseases take on children and families and the limitations of a one-size-fits-all model,” said Dr. Mellion, chief medical officer of EveryONE Medicines. “With ASO therapies and advancements in individualized development pathways, we already have the tools needed to address these complex conditions. I’m proud to join this team to create a new paradigm shaping a new era of individualized treatment grounded in precision, compassion, and clinical excellence.”

Dr. Mellion brings extensive experience in the evaluation and treatment of neurological diseases, having worked in both academic and clinical development settings. Most recently, she was the chief medical officer at PepGen, where she was focused on developing enhanced delivery oligonucleotide candidates to treat neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). Prior to PepGen, Dr. Mellion served in roles of increasing responsibility, including executive medical director at Fulcrum Therapeutics, while simultaneously acting as an attending physician affiliated with Tufts Medical Center, specializing in neurology as a member of their pediatrics department. Dr. Mellion has also held leadership roles at Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Biogen. She continues to make significant contributions to Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) through her work with the FSHD society. Prior to joining the biotechnology industry, she was an attending neurologist in the Muscular Dystrophy Association clinic and attending physician and assistant professor of neurology at Alpert Medical School, Brown University. Michelle completed her residency at Brown Medical School, received her M.D. from the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, and earned her B.A. in Molecular Biology from Colgate University. Her academic research and work in industry has resulted in numerous original publications in top tier journals.

About EveryONE Medicines:

EveryONE Medicines is pioneering a scalable, global framework to design, develop, and manufacture individualized medicines for children with life-threatening neurodegenerative diseases. We’re building an integrated, end-to-end system that leverages connections to a network of diagnostic firms, treatment centers, and a standardized AI-driven ASO drug design and development process—one that can be scaled to treat thousands of children and sustained through new regulatory pathways and accelerated reimbursement. By employing advanced algorithms and proprietary ASO design, we aim to correct unique genetic variants causing these diseases with individualized therapies starting in Central Nervous System (CNS) diseases. For more information, please visit us at www.EoMeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

