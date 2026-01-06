Everest Medicines to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that Ian Woo, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a company update and that the management team including chairman Bill Wu and Chief Executive Officer Rogers Luo will participate in one-on-one meetings at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco:

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Format: Company presentation

Time: 7:30 a.m. PT (11:30 p.m. Beijing time)

Location: San Francisco, CA

The live J.P. Morgan webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of Everest's website (https://www.everestmedicines.com/investors/presentations).

One-on-One Meetings

Date: January 12 – 15, 2026

Everest's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested parties are welcome to schedule a meeting by contacting their J.P. Morgan representative or by reaching out to access@lifesciadvisors.com.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company's core therapeutic areas of autoimmune, ophthalmology, critical care, and CKM (cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic). For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

CONTACT:



Investor Relations



Irina Koffler



LifeSci Advisors



Tel: (917) 734-7387



ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-medicines-to-present-at-the-44th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302653199.html

SOURCE Everest Medicines