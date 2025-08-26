Everest Medicines Announces Participation in September 2025 Investor Conferences

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that Ian Woo, President and Chief Financial Officer will be participating in person at investor conferences in New York City.

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday September 8, 2025

Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings

Time: 5:35 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Format: In-person presentation and 1x1 meetings

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company's core therapeutic areas of renal diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders.

