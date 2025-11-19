European Commission Approves Subcutaneous Administration of KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for All Adult Indications Approved in the European Union

This marks the approval of the first and only subcutaneous immune checkpoint inhibitor in Europe that can be administered by a health care provider in as little as one minute

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRK #MRK--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved a new subcutaneous (SC), or under the skin, route of administration and a new pharmaceutical form (solution for injection) of KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy. KEYTRUDA SC™, as it will be marketed in the European Union (EU), [known as KEYTRUDA QLEXTM (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) in the U.S.], is a subcutaneous injection containing pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa and has been approved for use across all 33 KEYTRUDA indications for adult patients in Europe. Berahyaluronidase alfa is a variant of human hyaluronidase developed and manufactured by Alteogen Inc. For a list of select indications for which KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are approved in the United States, see Selected Indications in the U.S. below.

“We are honored to introduce KEYTRUDA SC, the first and only subcutaneous immune checkpoint inhibitor in Europe that can be administered in one minute every three weeks or in two minutes every six weeks,” said Dr. Marjorie Green, senior vice president and head of oncology, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. “We are committed to discovering patient-focused innovations for people with cancer like KEYTRUDA SC, which offers faster administration than KEYTRUDA, two dosing options and allows patients more choices of health care settings where they can receive therapy.”

The approval of KEYTRUDA SC is based on results from the pivotal 3475A-D77 trial, which compared KEYTRUDA SC and KEYTRUDA, both administered every six weeks, each in combination with chemotherapy, in patients with treatment naïve metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 genomic tumor aberrations. This trial demonstrated comparable pharmacokinetic exposure levels between KEYTRUDA SC and KEYTRUDA. In descriptive efficacy analyses, overall response rates (ORR) were consistent between KEYTRUDA SC and KEYTRUDA. The ORR in the KEYTRUDA SC with chemotherapy arm was 45% (95% CI, 39-52) and 42% (95% CI, 33-51) in the KEYTRUDA with chemotherapy arm. Additionally, no notable differences were observed in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS).

This decision authorizes the marketing of KEYTRUDA SC in all 27 EU member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Timing for commercial availability of KEYTRUDA SC in individual EU countries will depend on multiple factors, including the completion of national reimbursement procedures.

The EC approval follows the positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) received in September 2025. Also in September 2025, KEYTRUDA QLEX was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In the United States, KEYTRUDA QLEX is now approved for use in adults across all solid tumor indications approved for KEYTRUDA.

About subcutaneous administration

Subcutaneous administration is a method of delivering medications under the skin, offering faster administration than intravenous infusion. Subcutaneous administration may provide added convenience because it offers more options where patients can receive their treatment because it can be administered by health care providers in multiple settings from an infusion center to a doctor’s office or a local community-based clinic. For patients who do not require a port or whose veins are difficult to access, subcutaneous administration may simplify treatment administration.

About 3475A-D77

Study 3475A-D77 is a multicenter, randomized, open-label, active-controlled Phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT05722015) conducted in patients with treatment-naïve metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 genomic tumor aberrations. The primary outcome measure was pembrolizumab exposure [Cycle 1 AUC 0-6 weeks and Cycle 3 (i.e. Steady State) C trough ] of KEYTRUDA SC as compared to KEYTRUDA. Additional descriptive efficacy outcome measures were ORR by blinded independent central review (BICR), PFS by BICR and OS.

A total of 377 patients were randomized 2:1 to receive either KEYTRUDA SC (790 mg/9,600 units) every six weeks with platinum doublet chemotherapy (n=251) or KEYTRUDA (400 mg) every six weeks with platinum doublet chemotherapy (n=126).

At the primary analysis, the confirmed ORR was 45% (95% Cl, 39-52) in the KEYTRUDA SC arm versus 42% (95% Cl, 33-51) for the KEYTRUDA arm. There were no notable differences in PFS and OS observed in patients who received KEYTRUDA SC compared to patients who received KEYTRUDA.

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) of patients who received KEYTRUDA SC in combination with chemotherapy were nausea (25%), fatigue (25%), and musculoskeletal pain (21%).

About KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) injection for intravenous use, 100 mg

KEYTRUDA is an anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) therapy that works by increasing the ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD- L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells.

Merck has the industry’s largest immuno-oncology clinical research program. There are currently more than 1,600 trials studying KEYTRUDA across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. The KEYTRUDA clinical program seeks to understand the role of KEYTRUDA across cancers and the factors that may predict a patient's likelihood of benefitting from treatment with KEYTRUDA, including exploring several different biomarkers.

About KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) injection for subcutaneous use, 165 mg + 2,000 units/mL

KEYTRUDA QLEX is a fixed-combination drug product of pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa. Pembrolizumab is a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) blocking antibody and berahyaluronidase alfa enhances dispersion and permeability to enable subcutaneous administration of pembrolizumab. KEYTRUDA QLEX is administered as a subcutaneous injection into the thigh or abdomen, avoiding the 5 cm area around the navel, over one minute every three weeks (2.4 mL) or over two minutes every six weeks (4.8 mL).

Selected KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) Indications in the U.S.

Melanoma

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with stage IIB, IIC, or III melanoma following complete resection.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with carboplatin and either paclitaxel or paclitaxel protein-bound, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic squamous NSCLC.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with NSCLC expressing PD-L1 [tumor proportion score (TPS) ≥1%] as determined by an FDA-approved test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations, and is:

stage III where patients are not candidates for surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation, or

metastatic.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1 (TPS ≥1%) as determined by an FDA-approved test, with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving KEYTRUDA or KEYTRUDA QLEX.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors ≥4 cm or node positive) NSCLC in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, and then continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated as adjuvant treatment following resection and platinum-based chemotherapy for adult patients with stage IB (T2a ≥4 cm), II, or IIIA NSCLC.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose tumors express PD-L1 [Combined Positive Score (CPS) ≥1] as determined by an FDA-approved test, as a single agent as neoadjuvant treatment, continued as adjuvant treatment in combination with radiotherapy (RT) with or without cisplatin and then as a single agent.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with platinum and fluorouracil (FU), for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic or with unresectable, recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic or with unresectable, recurrent HNSCC whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy.

Urothelial Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with enfortumab vedotin, for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma:

who are not eligible for any platinum-containing chemotherapy, or

who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG)-unresponsive, high-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors who are ineligible for or have elected not to undergo cystectomy.

Microsatellite Instability-High or Mismatch Repair Deficient Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. For this indication, KEYTRUDA also is indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients, and KEYTRUDA QLEX also is indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients 12 years and older.

Microsatellite Instability-High or Mismatch Repair Deficient Colorectal Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic MSI-H or dMMR colorectal cancer (CRC) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Gastric Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with trastuzumab, fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Esophageal Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic esophageal or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) (tumors with epicenter 1 to 5 centimeters above the GEJ) carcinoma that is not amenable to surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation either:

in combination with platinum- and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy for patients with tumors that express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1), or

as a single agent after one or more prior lines of systemic therapy for patients with tumors of squamous cell histology that express PD-L1 (CPS ≥10) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Cervical Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with chemoradiotherapy (CRT), for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced cervical cancer involving the lower third of the vagina, with or without extension to pelvic sidewall, or hydronephrosis/non-functioning kidney, or spread to adjacent pelvic organs (FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA).

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of adult patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as single agents, are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) secondary to hepatitis B who have received prior systemic therapy other than a PD-1/PD-L1–containing regimen.

Biliary Tract Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin, for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).

Merkel Cell Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent locally advanced or metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC). For this indication, KEYTRUDA also is indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients, and KEYTRUDA QLEX also is indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients 12 years and older.

Renal Cell Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with axitinib, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at intermediate high or high risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.

Endometrial Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by KEYTRUDA or KEYTRUDA QLEX as a single agent, for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, as a single agent, are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma that is MSI-H or dMMR, as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have disease progression following prior systemic therapy in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) or locally advanced cSCC that is not curable by surgery or radiation.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated for the treatment of adult patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, and then each continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥10) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Selected Important Safety Information for KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX

Contraindications

KEYTRUDA QLEX is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to berahyaluronidase alfa, hyaluronidase or to any of its excipients.

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are monoclonal antibodies that belong to a class of drugs that bind to either the programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or the programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1), blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, thereby removing inhibition of the immune response, potentially breaking peripheral tolerance and inducing immune-mediated adverse reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue, can affect more than one body system simultaneously, and can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation of treatment. Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed here may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions.

Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Early identification and management are essential to ensure safe use of anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Evaluate liver enzymes, creatinine, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment. For patients with TNBC treated with KEYTRUDA or KEYTRUDA QLEX in the neoadjuvant setting, monitor blood cortisol at baseline, prior to surgery, and as clinically indicated. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.

Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity of the immune-mediated adverse reaction. In general, if KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX require interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. The incidence is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (94/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including fatal (0.1%), Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (0.9%), and Grade 2 (1.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 67% (63/94) of patients. Pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 1.3% (36) and withholding in 0.9% (26) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Pneumonitis resolved in 59% of the 94 patients. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 5% (13/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including fatal (0.4%), Grade 3 (2%), and Grade 2 (1.2%) adverse reactions.

Pneumonitis occurred in 7% (41/580) of adult patients with resected NSCLC who received KEYTRUDA as a single agent for adjuvant treatment of NSCLC, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions. Patients received high-dose corticosteroids for a median duration of 10 days (range: 1 day to 2.3 months). Pneumonitis led to discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 26 (4.5%) of patients. Of the patients who developed pneumonitis, 54% interrupted KEYTRUDA, 63% discontinued KEYTRUDA, and 71% had resolution.

Immune-Mediated Colitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may present with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.

Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 1.7% (48/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (1.1%), and Grade 2 (0.4%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 69% (33/48); additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 4.2% of patients. Colitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.5% (15) and withholding in 0.5% (13) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Colitis resolved in 85% of the 48 patients. Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 1.2% (3/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.8%) and Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

Hepatotoxicity and Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 0.7% (19/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.4%), and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 68% (13/19) of patients; additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 11% of patients. Hepatitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.2% (6) and withholding in 0.3% (9) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, none had recurrence. Hepatitis resolved in 79% of the 19 patients. Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 0.4% (1/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

KEYTRUDA With Axitinib or KEYTRUDA QLEX With Axitinib

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, when either is used in combination with axitinib, can cause hepatic toxicity. Monitor liver enzymes before initiation of and periodically throughout treatment. Consider monitoring more frequently as compared to when the drugs are administered as single agents. For elevated liver enzymes, interrupt KEYTRUDA and axitinib or KEYTRUDA QLEX and axitinib, and consider administering corticosteroids as needed.

