Eurofins Viracor BioPharma Announces Relocation to New State-of-the-Art Facility

LENEXA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eurofins Viracor BioPharma Services, a recognized leader in analytical testing and clinical trial services, announces the infrastructure enhancement of its headquarters and laboratory operations to a new, custom-built 96,000 sq. ft. facility in Lenexa, Kansas, scheduled for completion in September 2025. This strategic move, although only a few miles from its previous location, marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the biopharmaceutical industry.

Eurofins Viracor BioPharma Services was formally spun out of Eurofins Viracor in 2020 to focus exclusively on supporting biopharmaceutical sponsors with specialized analytical and clinical trial services. Previously, both companies operated from the same facility, but with Eurofins Viracor BioPharma’s relocation to a new, dedicated space, each organization can better concentrate on its core market—Eurofins Viracor on clinical diagnostics and Eurofins Viracor BioPharma on biopharma services. This separation allows both to take full advantage of the strategic benefits offered by the Kansas City region, including access to top-tier scientific talent, centralized logistics, and a thriving life sciences ecosystem that fosters innovation and growth.

The new facility supports the increasing demand for advanced testing services, particularly in the areas of sequencing and precision medicine, cell-based assays, high-complexity flow cytometry, vaccine development and biomarker analysis. These capabilities are essential for evaluating safety and efficacy endpoints such as immunogenicity, neutralizing antibodies, target engagement, and mechanism-of-action studies and unlocking disease biology through next-generation (NGS) and RNA sequencing, which are critical to the development and validation of novel therapeutics.

Eurofins Viracor BioPharma’s expanded infrastructure will also enhance its ability to support custom assay development, GLP/GCLP-compliant assay validation, and clinical sample testing across all phases of drug development as well as provide space for new service line launches in the future. The facility will house leading-edge analytical platforms, integrated automation systems, and expanded biorepository capacity, enabling faster turnaround times, increased throughput, and improved data integrity.

The relocation underscores Eurofins Viracor BioPharma Services’ commitment to investment, innovation, scalability, and operational excellence. Eurofins Viracor BioPharma’s scientific team brings decades of experience in molecular biology, oncology, virology, cell biology, infectious disease and immunology, offering consultative support to sponsors navigating complex regulatory and scientific challenges.

Learn more about Eurofins Viracor BioPharma Services’ expanded capabilities and new facility at https://www.eurofins-viracorbiopharma.com/.

