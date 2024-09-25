Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. Announces Construction of GMP Biologics Manufacturing Facility

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. announces the construction of a new GMP Biologics manufacturing facility in Mississauga, Ontario, to manufacture monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) and protein therapies for clinical and commercial applications.





This investment has been complemented with substantial support from the Federal Government of Canada, and a contribution through the Strategic Initiative Fund (SIF), and the facility will bolster Canada’s biomanufacturing capabilities and preparedness for future pandemics, while strengthening the biologics ecosystem and employment base in Canada.

The 50,000 sq ft biologics manufacturing facility, scheduled for completion in April 2026, will be housed within a new 112,000 sq ft building, constructed on Eurofins CDMO Alphora’s 14-Acre campus in the Sheridan Research Park in Mississauga, Ontario. The facility will be equipped to the 2000L bioreactor scale, employ single-use technology, and be capable of running both fed-batch and perfusion modes. It will provide a fully integrated offering with a state-of-the-art sterile fill line with a capacity of up to 24.9M units annually.

This manufacturing facility investment follows the completion of Eurofins CDMO Alphora’s Development & Pilot Scale-up facility, which has been operational since January 2024. This biologics initiative is a pivotal step in Eurofins CDMO Alphora’s strategic vision to provide a suite of integrated solutions, building upon a twenty year history of developing and manufacturing lifesaving and life-improving therapeutics for the Canadian, US and ROW markets.

Eurofins CDMO Alphora’s expertise in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) uniquely positions it to provide development and manufacturing services for both small and large molecules “under one roof”. This integrated approach facilitates efficient product development and manufacturing, particularly for complex modalities such as Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs).

Further information: www.eurofins.com/cdmo

About Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc.

Eurofins CDMO is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization that provides clients with active pharmaceutical ingredients (“API’s”)/drug substance and drug product development for small molecules, biologics and phytocannabinoids via synthetic route. Its service offering encompasses drug substance/API development, solid state research and development, pre-formulation, formulation and development, analytical development, Non-GMP & GMP manufacturing, upstream development, downstream development & ADC Conjugation. Operating with facilities in Europe, North America and India, Eurofins CDMO is accredited through the FDA, EMA, ANSM, ANSES, FAMHP, PMDA, and Health Canada.

Contacts



For further information:

Cheryl Young

Senior Vice President, Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc.

Cheryl.Young@bpt.eurofinsca.com