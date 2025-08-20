SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Eton Pharmaceuticals to Participate at 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

August 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

DEER PARK, Ill., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that members of the Company’s executive leadership team will host 1x1 meetings at the 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference being held September 3-5, 2025 in Boston, MA.

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact your Wells Fargo institutional sales representative.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has eight commercial rare disease products: KHINDIVI™, INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has five additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-600, Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


