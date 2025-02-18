Establishment Labs to Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 26

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, plans to announce its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, and will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET that day to discuss those results.





To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and use conference ID number 13750828. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the “Investor Relations” section of the Establishment Labs website at www.establishmentlabs.com.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical device company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness in breast aesthetics and reconstruction through the power of science, engineering, and technology. The Company offers a portfolio of solutions for breast health, breast aesthetics, and breast reconstruction in over 90 countries. With over four million Motiva® devices delivered to plastic and reconstructive surgeons since 2010, the Company’s products have created a new standard for safety and patient satisfaction. The company’s minimally invasive platform consists of Mia Femtech®, a unique minimally invasive experience for breast harmonization, and Preservé™, a breast tissue preserving and minimally invasive technology for breast augmentation, revision augmentation and mastopexy augmentation. GEM® is a next generation minimally invasive system for gluteal ergonomic modeling currently undergoing an IRB approved pivotal study. The Motiva Flora® tissue expander is used to improve outcomes in breast reconstruction following breast cancer and is the only regulatory-approved expander in the world with an integrated port using radio-frequency technology that is MRI conditional. Zensor™ is an RFID technology platform used to safely identify implantable devices from outside the body, and includes the company’s first biosensor Zenº™, currently part of an IRB approved pivotal study to measure core breast temperature. These solutions are supported by over 200 patents applications in 20 separate patent families worldwide and over 100 scientific and clinical studies and publications in peer reviewed journals. Establishment Labs manufactures at two facilities in Costa Rica compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2024 and FDA 21 CFR 820. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

