Essential Pharma strengthens Board with the appointment of Jonathan Arnold as Non-Executive Director

Egham, UK – 30 April 2025 – Essential Pharma (“Essential” or “the Company”), a global pharmaceutical company developing and delivering medicines for patients in niche populations, today announces the appointment of Jonathan Arnold as a Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Jonathan has over 30 years of international business experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He is currently Managing Director at BlueFin Pharma Consulting and serves as a Non-Executive Board Member at Aktiv Pharma Group, Curida AS and Advancion Corporation. Prior to this, Jonathan was Chief Commercial Officer at Catalent Pharma Solutions, where he also held senior leadership roles including President of the Oral & Specialty Drug Division. Earlier in his career, he held key positions at Patheon, including Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Chief Procurement Officer. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Biochemistry & Nutrition from Newcastle University in the UK.

Lee Morley, Chairman of the Board at Essential Pharma, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to the Board at Essential Pharma. His deep industry knowledge, strong track record in business development and operational strategy, and passion for improving outcomes for patients with rare and underserved conditions will be invaluable as we continue to scale and grow our business.”

Emma Johnson, CEO of Essential Pharma, added: “Jonathan brings extensive strategic insight and operational expertise that aligns closely with our mission. We are looking forward to working with him as we continue to expand access to critical treatments for patients in small, underserved or rare disease populations globally.”

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company developing and delivering medicines for patients in niche populations. We have a proven track record of investing in and commercialising treatments. Our growing product portfolio reaches patients in approximately 70 countries, and we cover multiple therapy areas with a particular focus on rare disease, CNS, ophthalmology and gastroenterology. Our first development-stage asset is an anti-GD2 antibody for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma. We challenge convention and work harder to help ensure patients in small, underserved or rare disease populations have access to the medicines they need.

Every patient matters. For more information, visit www.essentialpharma.com

