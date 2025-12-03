Ernexa Therapeutics Strengthens Scientific and Medical Advisory Board with Appointment of Leading Oncologist Dr. Ira S. Winer, M.D., Ph.D., FACOG

Appointment reinforces clinical and translational depth as Ernexa advances its best-in-class iMSC cell therapy platform into first-in-human trials

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ira S. Winer, M.D., Ph.D., FACOG, to its Scientific and Medical Advisory Board .

Dr. Winer is a nationally recognized gynecologic oncologist and translational scientist. His expertise in women’s oncology, immunotherapy, and early-phase clinical development further strengthens Ernexa’s capabilities as it advances its proprietary induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSC) platform and lead program, ERNA-101, toward key milestones, including first-in-human trials.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Winer to our Advisory Board,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics. “His deep clinical and translational experience in women’s oncology directly supports our mission to advance treatments for advanced cancer and autoimmune disease. As we move ERNA-101 forward in ovarian cancer and expand our pipeline into inflammatory and autoimmune indications, Dr. Winer’s strategic guidance will help us translate innovation into meaningful clinical outcomes.”

Dr. Winer added, “I am honored to join the Advisory Board of Ernexa Therapeutics at such a pivotal moment. Ernexa’s focus on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into allogeneic iMSCs as off-the-shelf therapies reflects both scientific innovation and a deep commitment to patients. I look forward to contributing my experience in translational and clinical science to help guide Ernexa’s path from promising innovation to meaningful patient outcomes.”





Dr. Winer serves as a Professor (Clinician Educator) in the Department of Oncology at Wayne State University School of Medicine, and as a distinguished gynecologic oncologist and surgical oncologist at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. At Karmanos, Dr. Winer is widely recognized for his surgical skill and leadership in early-phase clinical trials, offering patients access to cutting-edge therapies in ovarian, endometrial, cervical, fallopian tube, and vulvar cancers.

In addition to his clinical practice, he holds a Ph.D. in cellular and molecular biology, grounding his approach to gynecologic cancers in scientific innovation and translational research. Widely published and an active member of professional societies, Dr. Winer’s work focuses on ovarian, uterine, cervical, and vulvar cancers, with a particular emphasis on immunotherapy, molecularly targeted treatments, and translational research that bridges laboratory science and patient care.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

