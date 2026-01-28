Ernexa Therapeutics Selected as One of Only Ten Global Companies for Prestigious JETRO Japan Entry Acceleration Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it has been selected as one of only ten companies worldwide to participate in the Japan Entry Acceleration Program (JEAP), a highly competitive initiative launched by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

JEAP drew approximately 70 regenerative medicine companies from 25 countries, underscoring the competitiveness of the selection process. Ernexa was chosen for its differentiated cell therapy platform and its potential to contribute meaningfully to Japan’s globally recognized regenerative medicine and oncology ecosystem. Notably, six of the ten selected companies focus on oncology, placing Ernexa among an elite group recognized for innovation in one of the world’s most critical and high-value therapeutic areas.

“Japan is a world leader in regenerative medicine, supported by a progressive regulatory framework and deep oncology expertise. Participation in JEAP gives us direct access to key stakeholders as we evaluate strategic partnerships, clinical development opportunities and potential pathways to expand our platform internationally. Our ultimate goal is to deliver hope to patients with cancer and autoimmune conditions worldwide,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ernexa Therapeutics.

As a selected participant, Ernexa will receive expert-led mentoring and market-entry guidance focused on Japan’s regulatory, clinical and commercial landscape. The program also provides direct engagement opportunities with leading Japanese research and development organizations, including CDMOs and CROs, to explore potential collaborations across development, manufacturing and clinical execution.

The program will help advance Ernexa’s pipeline in Japan. Ernexa’s pipeline is anchored by two lead cell therapy programs. ERNA-101 is being developed to help the immune system better recognize and attack tumors, addressing the profound unmet need in cancers such as ovarian cancer, where effective long-term treatment options remain limited. The drug candidate is entering first-in-human clinical trials in ovarian cancer this year. ERNA-201 is designed to target harmful inflammation at its source in autoimmune disease, with the goal of restoring balance to an overactive immune system rather than broadly suppressing it. Together, these programs exemplify Ernexa’s commitment to advancing next-generation therapies that not only push scientific boundaries but also offer meaningful new hope to patients facing serious, life-altering conditions.

JEAP is JETRO’s first acceleration program for overseas startups and is part of the Japanese government-backed J-Bridge initiative, which aims to attract international investment and foster strategic collaboration between global innovators and Japanese companies. The program focuses on accelerating business co-creation opportunities within the regenerative medicine sector, including oncology.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

