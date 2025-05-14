ERMA Systems Appoints Christine Hendrick, Director of Commercial Services, to Advisory Board

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERMA Systems, a leading provider of intelligent MLR (Medical, Legal, and Regulatory) management solutions for the life sciences sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Hendrick, currently Director of Commercial Services at Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., to its Advisory Board.

With more than 15 years of experience in commercial operations, product launch, and strategic planning within the pharmaceutical industry, Christine brings a wealth of expertise to the development of ERMA Evaluate™. Throughout her career she has overseen product commercialization efforts and led multiple companies' MLR process—insights that align closely with ERMA’s mission to streamline and elevate how life sciences companies manage and optimize these critical workflows.

"Christine’s deep knowledge at the intersection of commercial execution and MLR processes makes her an exceptional addition to our advisory board," said Julia Gardner, CEO of ERMA Systems. "Her leadership and practical perspective will be instrumental as we continue enhancing our platform to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

"I’m thrilled to join ERMA Systems at such an exciting time in its growth journey," said Christine Hendrick. "The platform addresses a critical gap in the industry—leveraging AI to drive smarter collaboration and compliance—and I look forward to contributing to its ongoing success."

The expansion of ERMA’s advisory board reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to engaging leaders who understand the nuanced challenges faced by legal, regulatory, and medical affairs teams. Christine’s appointment reinforces ERMA’s dedication to embedding industry expertise into the development of its products and services.

“We’re designing ERMA to truly represent the real-world needs of professionals in Life Sciences,” Gardner said. “By actively integrating diverse feedback and building with AI at the core, we’re delivering solutions that legacy systems just can’t replicate. The ERMA team came of age in the AI era—and that perspective is embedded in everything we do.”

ERMA Systems is a 100% AWS-hosted SaaS solution that leverages a robust stack of cloud services to power its advanced, AI-enabled MLR workflow. Using Amazon Textract and Amazon Comprehend Medical, ERMA converts millions of pages of prescribing information, promotional content, and clinical trial documentation into structured, actionable data. With Amazon SageMaker powering model training, experimentation, and deployment, ERMA delivers a scalable, low-latency solution that shortens review cycles, enhances compliance accuracy, and adapts in real-time to customer needs.

To learn more about ERMA Systems and its Advisory Board, please visit www.ermasystems.com.

Media Contact:

Julia Gardner

ERMA Systems

media@ermasystems.com