Equillium to Participate in Stifel’s 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will be participating in a fireside chat at Stifel’s 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum on Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 12:00pm EDT.
Members of the Equillium management team will be available to meet with investors who are registered to attend the conference.
A live webcast of the fireside chat may also be accessed on the Events & Presentations page, located under the Investor Relations section on equilliumbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 45 days following the conference.
About Equillium
Equillium is a biotechnology innovator with a mission to develop highly impactful therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.
Investor Contact
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com