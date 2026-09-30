Equillium Announces Poster Presentations at the 7th International AHR Conference

New preclinical data further characterize EQ504’s effects on epithelial barrier repair and immune regulation

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that new preclinical data from its EQ504 program will be presented in two posters at the 7th International AHR Conference, taking place September 29 to October 2, 2026, in Porto, Portugal.

“These studies further characterize the multi-modal activity of EQ504, including its effects on epithelial barrier repair and key immune pathways involved in inflammation,” said Dr. Stephen Connelly, Chief Scientific Officer of Equillium. “Together, the findings add to the growing body of preclinical data supporting the potential of selective AhR modulation as an approach to treating ulcerative colitis.”

Details of the poster presentations:

Title: Selective AhR Activation Suppresses Epithelial Chemokine Production and Promotes Barrier Repair Responses in Translational Models of Ulcerative Colitis

Abstract Number: P.43

Poster Number: 89

Lead Author: Valeria Marrocco, Mary Casis, Michelle Vu, A.J. Giovannone, Jeanette Ampudia, Phoi Tiet, Stephen Connelly

Presentation Type: Poster Session

Presentation Summary: EQ504 engages AhR to protect intestinal barrier integrity through complementary epithelial and immune-modulatory mechanisms, including regulation of tight-junction proteins, inflammatory chemokines, and homeostatic cytokines. Across in vitro, translational, and in vivo models, these findings support the therapeutic potential of EQ504 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

Title: AhR Modulation by EQ504 Restores Immune Balance by Suppressing Pathogenic Th17/M1 Responses While Enhancing Regulatory Pathways

Abstract Number: P.39

Poster Number: 84

Lead Author: Jeanette Ampudia, Rosa Closser, Phoi Tiet, Valeria Marrocco, Stephen Connelly

Presentation Type: Poster Session

Presentation Summary: EQ504 promotes immune tolerance by modulating AhR signaling to coordinate both adaptive and innate immune responses, increasing tolerance while suppressing pro-inflammatory pathways. This unique immunoregulatory profile supports tissue repair and intestinal homeostasis, highlighting EQ504's potential as a therapeutic approach for inflammatory bowel disease and other immune-mediated disorders.

Following each presentation, the posters will be available on the Presentations page located under the Technology section of equilliumbio.com.

About EQ504

EQ504 is an investigational potent and selective aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) modulator with a multi-modal, non-immunosuppressive mechanism of action designed to be complementary to other inflammation and immunology agents. AhR is critical to barrier organ tissue physiology and immunology, maintaining barrier function and promoting tissue repair and regeneration, while regulating resident immune cells with anti-inflammatory responses. EQ504’s preclinical properties provide the potential for targeted, local delivery via enteric coating for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other gastrointestinal diseases or inhaled formulations for the treatment of inflammatory lung diseases.

About Equillium

Equillium is a biotechnology innovator with a mission to develop highly impactful therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future”, “potential” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Equillium’s plans and strategies with respect to developing EQ504, including the initiation of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the expected timeline for initiating and reporting data from a Phase 1 study of EQ504; and the potential benefits of EQ504. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Equillium’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: Equillium’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; Equillium’s ability to continue as a going concern; risks related to performing clinical and pre-clinical studies; whether the results from clinical and pre-clinical studies will validate and support the safety and efficacy of Equillium’s product candidates; changes in the competitive landscape; and Equillium’s ability to raise sufficient financing, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, to advance EQ504 and fund Equillium’s strategic plans. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Equillium's filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website and on Equillium’s website under the heading “Investors.” Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Equillium undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com