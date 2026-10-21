enVVeno Medical Releases New Episode of “WTF” Video Series Featuring CEO Rob Berman

CEO-led series gives investors the story - straight talk, no B.S., no corporate spin

Real answers to what investors need to know about enVVeno and why they need to know it

Watch the next episode here

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno Medical" or the "Company"), today announced the release of the third episode of its video series, "WTF with Rob Berman". The series gives investors real answers to what they need to know about enVVeno medical and why they need to know it.

In the new episode, Rob Berman, CEO of enVVeno Medical, breaks down the total addressable market (TAM) for severe deep venous insufficiency (DVI), a condition with significant unmet need and few effective treatment options. He walks through the size of the patient population, what it means for the market opportunity, and what investors frequently misunderstand about TAM.

Watch the next episode of WTF with Rob Berman here.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and timing may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

NVNO@jtcir.com

(908) 824-0775

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation

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