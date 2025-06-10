Envoy Medical’s Pivotal Clinical Trial for Fully Implanted Acclaim(R) Cochlear Implant Remains On Track After First Month Follow-Up

Positive momentum from the trial’s first stage encouraging Company to accelerate plans for expansion and commercialization

White Bear Lake, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH) ("Envoy Medical"), a revolutionary hearing health company focused on fully implanted hearing devices that leverage the ear's natural anatomy, today announced that all 10 of the study participants in the first stage of the Company's pivotal clinical trial for the fully implanted Acclaim® Cochlear Implant have successfully completed their one-month follow-up visits.The investigational sites have reported that the visits are proceeding as expected. Due to the device's breakthrough design, participants are hearing without the need for externally worn devices and have the ability to hear 24 hours a day. No serious adverse events or unanticipated device events have been reported through the first month for all 10 participants.Brent Lucas, CEO of Envoy Medical, commented, "The feedback from investigational sites after the one month follow up visits continues to be positive and indicates we are on track with our pivotal clinical trial. We continue to build positive momentum with each milestone and have begun to accelerate our thinking about expansion and preparing for commercialization. We strongly believe that, if approved, our fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant will enjoy substantial patient interest; allowing us a rare opportunity to grow into a significant market participant relatively quickly. We believe our investigational fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant is well-positioned to be able to capture market share as the industry moves towards fully implanted cochlear implants and away from bulky externals."Envoy Medical remains committed to effective and timely communication with investors. We will continue to update the shareholder community throughout the trial. For more information on the trial, please go to ClinicalTrials.gov orTo be added to the Envoy Medical email distribution list, please emailwith COCH in the subject line.Envoy Medical (Nasdaq: COCH) is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative technologies across the hearing loss spectrum. Envoy Medical has pioneered one-of-a-kind, fully implanted devices for hearing loss, including its fully implanted Esteem® active middle ear implant, commercially available in the U.S. since 2010, and the fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant, an investigational device. Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to improve access, usability, compliance, and ultimately quality of life.We believe the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant ("Acclaim CI") is a first-of-its-kind hearing device. Envoy Medical's fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound. The device is powered by a rechargeable battery and has an external charger to charge the internal device when necessary. In addition, patients are given an external remote or programmer to adjust settings or turn the device on or off.The Acclaim CI is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim CI is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified physician.The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.For more information on the trial, investors can visit clinicaltrials.gov orThe Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implant (FI-AMEI) is the only FDA-approved, fully implanted hearing device for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss allowing for 24/7 hearing capability using the ear's natural anatomy. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant is invisible and requires no externally worn components and nothing is placed in the ear canal for it to function. Unlike hearing aids, you never put it on or take it off. You can't lose it. You don't clean it. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant offers true 24/7 hearing. Patients are given an external remote or "personal programmer" to adjust volume, switch between hearing profiles, or turn the device on or off.Important safety information for the Esteem FI-AMEI can be found at:Copies of the documents filed by Envoy Medical with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website atThis press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of Envoy Medical concerning the outlook for its business, productivity, plans and goals for future operational improvements and capital investments; the timing and results of IRB approvals, site documents, logistics or activations, enrollments, follow-up visits, data, and clinical trials of the Acclaim CI, and the participation or any changes in participation of any subjects, institutions or healthcare professionals in such trials; the Acclaim CI being the first to market fully implanted cochlear implant; the safety, performance, and market acceptance of the Acclaim CI; and any information concerning possible or assumed future operations of Envoy Medical. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Envoy Medical's current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause its actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Envoy Medical does not guarantee that the events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to changes in the market price of shares of Envoy Medical's Class A Common Stock; changes in or removal of Envoy Medical's shares inclusion in any index; Envoy Medical's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; unpredictability in the medical device industry, the regulatory process to approve medical devices, and the clinical development process of Envoy Medical products; competition in the medical device industry, and the failure to introduce new products and services in a timely manner or at competitive prices to compete successfully against competitors; disruptions in relationships with Envoy Medical's suppliers, or disruptions in Envoy Medical's own production capabilities for some of the key components and materials of its products; changes in the need for capital and the availability of financing and capital to fund these needs; changes in interest rates or rates of inflation; legal, regulatory and other proceedings could be costly and time-consuming to defend; changes in applicable laws or regulations, or the application thereof on Envoy Medical; a loss of any of Envoy Medical's key intellectual property rights or failure to adequately protect intellectual property rights; the effects of catastrophic events, including war, terrorism and other international conflicts; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Envoy Medical on March 31, 2025, and in other reports Envoy Medical files, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Envoy Medical's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While forward-looking statements reflect Envoy Medical's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Envoy Medical disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Envoy Medical.