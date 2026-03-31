Enveric Biosciences Secures New U.S. Patent for Its EVM301 Series of Drug Candidates

Patent provides added depth to Enveric’s EVM301 intellectual property portfolio of potential neuroplastogenic molecules for non-hallucinogenic treatment of neuropsychiatric conditions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that on March 17, 2026, it received U.S. Patent No. 12,577,232 (“the’232 patent”) from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) pertaining to its EVM301 Series of molecules. The EVM301 Series includes lead candidate, EB-003, being developed as potential treatments for mental health disorders.

Entitled, “N-heterocycle substituted tryptamine derivatives and methods of using,” the patent adds to the portfolio covering Enveric’s EVM301 Series of molecules. The issued patent claims chemical compounds, pharmaceutical drug formulations, and methods for treating brain neurological disorders. The ‘232 patent enhances the patent claim coverage of Enveric’s N-heterocycle substituted tryptamine derivative molecules which are also the subject of previously issued U.S. Patent No. 12,338,231. Enveric’s EVM301 Series of molecules include potential neuroplastogenic non-hallucinogenic molecules intended to target neuropsychiatric and addiction disorders for patients with limited options.

“We are very pleased with this new U.S. patent issuance as we continue to work diligently to reinforce our EVM301 Series intellectual property estate and generate additional value for Enveric stockholders,” said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., Director and CEO of Enveric. “Our company remains focused on advancing EB-003 toward submitting an IND application to the FDA and initiating a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial.”

EB-003 is Enveric’s lead neuroplastogen, designed as a 5-HT 2A / 5-HT 1B dual-acting compound with the potential to address depression and anxiety by promoting neuroplastic changes without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric’s pipeline is supported by its broad patent estate, which includes 27 issued U.S. patents and approximately 60 pending national and international applications covering multiple differentiated molecules.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation, small-molecule neuroplastogenic therapeutics that address unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological disorders. By leveraging a differentiated drug discovery platform and a growing library of protected chemical structures, Enveric is advancing a pipeline of novel compounds designed to promote neuroplasticity without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric’s lead candidate, EB-003, is the first known compound designed to selectively engage both 5-HT₂ A and 5-HT₁ B receptors to deliver fast-acting, durable antidepressant and anxiolytic effects with outpatient convenience.

For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "proposes," "budgets," "explores," "schedules," "seeks," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, should, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future and are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enveric to: finalize and submit its IND application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; carry out successful clinical programs; achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; avoid delays in planned clinical trials; establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; establish or maintain collaborations for the development of therapeutic candidates; obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; obtain future funding for product development and working capital on commercially reasonable terms; scale-up manufacture of product candidates; respond to changes in the size and nature of competitors; hire and retain key executives and scientists; secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric’s products, including patent protection; identify and pursue alternative routes to capture value from its research and development pipeline assets; continue as a going concern; and manage its future growth effectively.

A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Enveric’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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