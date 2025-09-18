Enveric Biosciences Announces Publication of Two Peer-Reviewed Articles Highlighting Novel Bioproduction Methods for Neuropsychiatric Drug Discovery

Research published in ACS Chemical Biology and BioDesign Research describes new approaches for producing tryptamine and MDMA-derived compounds

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing next-generation neuroplastogenic small molecules to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced the publication of two peer-reviewed research papers describing innovative bioproduction strategies for creating therapeutic compounds. While Enveric’s lead candidate EB-003 is manufactured using established synthetic chemistry methods common to the pharmaceutical industry, these publications highlight the Company’s broader scientific leadership in pioneering bioproduction approaches that expand the tools available for drug discovery. The papers were published in ACS Chemical Biology and BioDesign Research.

The first paper, published in ACS Chemical Biology and titled, “Bioproduction of a Large-Scale Library of Tryptamine Derivatives for Neuropsychiatric Drug Screening,” describes how researchers engineered microbial systems to produce a wide range of indolethylamine derivatives relevant to neuroplastogen drug discovery. In total, the effort generated 279 compounds, including 17 novel N-acetylated molecules that were purified and tested for activity across receptors linked to psychiatric disease. Nearly all showed interaction with the melatonin (MT1) receptor, and several also engaged serotonin receptor subtypes. The results show that microbial bioproduction can efficiently generate large, diverse libraries of molecules suitable for high-throughput screening in neuropsychiatric research.

The second paper, published in BioDesign Research and titled, “Bioproduction of 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine and Derivatives,” reports the first bioproduction method for MDMA and related compounds. The team developed an integrated approach using engineered yeast and enzymatic processing to create phenylacetylcarbinol (PAC) derivatives, which were then advanced through a streamlined pathway that ultimately yielded MDMA and the analog 6-chloro-MDMA. This approach provides a novel alternative to traditional chemical synthesis, which depends on controlled precursor materials, and establishes a foundation for further optimization of microbial methods to produce psychoactive derivatives under investigation for conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“These publications reflect the innovative work of our scientific team and highlight the progress being made in applying bioproduction approaches to neuropsychiatric drug discovery,” said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., Director and CEO of Enveric. “By demonstrating that microbial systems can generate diverse compound libraries and even complex molecules such as MDMA, we are broadening the tools available for identifying new therapeutic candidates. These advances strengthen the scientific foundation of our pipeline and support Enveric’s mission to develop next-generation treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders.”

Enveric’s development team designed and characterized its lead candidate EB-003, aiming to deliver the therapeutic benefits of neuroplastogens while minimizing hallucinatory effects. Enveric recently announced that EB-003 is believed to be the first representative of a novel potential pharmacological class of neuroplastogens, defined by dual engagement of the 5-HT₂ A and 5-HT₁ B receptors. With encouraging preclinical data supporting its differentiated profile, the company is advancing EB-003 toward an Investigational New Drug (IND) submission, with first-in-human studies anticipated in 2026.

References

Bioproduction of a Large-Scale Library of Tryptamine Derivatives for Neuropsychiatric Drug Screening. ACS Chemical Biology. 2025. https://doi.org/10.1021/acschembio.4c00857 Bioproduction of 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine and Derivatives. BioDesign Research. 2025. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bidere.2025.100011

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation, small-molecule neuroplastogenic therapeutics that address unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological disorders. By leveraging a differentiated drug discovery platform and a growing library of protected chemical structures, Enveric is advancing a pipeline of novel compounds designed to promote neuroplasticity without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric’s lead candidate, EB-003, is the first known compound designed to selectively engage both 5-HT₂ A and 5-HT₁ B receptors to deliver fast-acting, durable antidepressant and anxiolytic effects with outpatient convenience.

For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

