Enveric Biosciences Announces Data that Broadens Scope of Clinical Indication Potential for Lead Candidate EB-003

EB-003 revealed to also act as an agonist of the serotonin receptor 5-HT1B, a validated target of drugs approved to treat major depressive disorder and a variety of neurological conditions including Parkinson’s disease, migraines, and cluster headaches

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today unveiled additional data indicating that its lead development candidate, EB-003, acts as an agonist of the serotonin receptor 5-HT1B, in addition to its other previously disclosed receptor engagement activities. The 5-HT1B receptor is a recognized therapeutic target for treating several central nervous system (“CNS”) conditions, including major depressive disorder, Parkinson’s disease, migraines, and cluster headaches.

The study results demonstrated agonism of 5-HT1B by EB-003 (EC 50 = 110 nM) and added to the existing receptor engagement data supporting that EB-003 acts as a partial agonist of the 5-HT2A receptor, which is key to the compound’s potential ability to elicit neuroplastogenic effects without inducing adverse hallucinogenic outcomes.

“The 5-HT1B receptor, found predominantly in the frontal cortex, basal ganglia and hippocampus, is a validated therapeutic target of some well-known CNS drugs,” said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., CEO of Enveric. “Enveric previously announced positive pharmacology, in vitro safety and oral bioavailability data of EB-003, including achieving therapeutically relevant brain exposure in rodent models. The newly revealed ability to target 5-HT1B illustrates EB-003’s differentiated and multifaceted mechanism of action and broadens its utility and the range of potential target indications to pursue in future development.”

EB-003 is currently in preclinical development, with IND-enabling activities planned to continue through 2025. Enveric Biosciences will continue to explore strategic therapeutic opportunities in the psychiatric and neurological markets to strengthen the target product profile of this novel CNS drug candidate.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Leveraging its unique discovery and development Psybrary™ platform, which houses proprietary information on the use and development of existing and novel molecules for specific mental health indications, Enveric seeks to develop a robust intellectual property portfolio of novel drug candidates. Enveric’s lead molecule, EB-003, is a potential first-in-class neuroplastogen designed to promote neuroplasticity, without inducing hallucinations, in patients suffering from difficult-to-address mental health disorders. Enveric is focused on advancing EB-003 towards clinical trials for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders while out-licensing other novel, patented Psybrary™ platform drug candidates to third-party licensees advancing non-competitive market strategies for patient care. Enveric is headquartered in Naples, FL with offices in Cambridge, MA and Calgary, AB Canada. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "proposes," "budgets," "explores," "schedules," "seeks," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, should, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future and are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enveric to: finalize and submit its IND filing to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; carry out successful clinical programs; achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; avoid delays in planned clinical trials; establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; establish or maintain collaborations for the development of therapeutic candidates; obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; obtain future funding for product development and working capital on commercially reasonable terms; scale-up manufacture of product candidates; respond to changes in the size and nature of competitors; hire and retain key executives and scientists; secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric’s products, including patent protection; identify and pursue alternative routes to capture value from its research and development pipeline assets; continue as a going concern; and manage its future growth effectively.

A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Enveric’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

