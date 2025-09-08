Entrada Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Third Annual DREAMS Grant Program

-- The 2025 DREAMS Grant Program awards $50,000 each to two non-profit organizations working to advance equity, accessibility and inclusion for those living with Duchenne in the U.S., EU or U.K. --

-- Announced in advance of World Duchenne Awareness Day on September 7, grants are designed to fund projects supporting the Duchene community on a global scale --

BOSTON, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) today announced the recipients of its third annual DREAMS Grant Program. Jett Foundation (U.S.) and Parent Project aps (Italy) will each be awarded $50,000 to support programs that are working to better identify, understand and reach members of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy community who are currently underrepresented or underserved.

“Since the beginning, our commitment to the Duchenne community has gone beyond therapeutic development. In fact, one of the most meaningful parts of our work at Entrada is engaging with and learning from patients and families around the world. Expanding this year’s DREAMS Grant Program applicant pool to include organizations based in the U.S., EU and U.K. showcases this commitment in action,” said Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer at Entrada Therapeutics. “Jett Foundation and Parent Project aps are driving long-term, transformative change for those living with Duchenne in the U.S. and Italy, and we look forward to their ongoing efforts to address critical needs of the Duchenne community while promoting inclusivity, equity and accessibility for all.”

Entrada DREAMS Grant Recipients

Entrada thanks its independent grant review committee of respected neuromuscular leaders and advocates who selected the Entrada DREAMS Grant recipients in the third year of the annual program, including:

“Being part of the Entrada DREAMS Grant Review Committee for the past three years has been truly meaningful for me,” said Keisha Greaves, Founder of Girls Chronically Rock and Chief Executive Officer of GCR Adaptive Solutions. “As a woman living with muscular dystrophy and an advocate for disability representation, I know how important it is to uplift organizations that are creating real change in our community. It was powerful to read through so many inspiring applications, and I’m proud to have played a role in supporting this important work. I can’t wait to see how these grantees continue to impact lives in the Duchenne space and beyond.”

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. The Company’s Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through this proprietary, versatile and modular approach, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of RNA- and protein-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular and ocular diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44, 45, 50 and 51 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

