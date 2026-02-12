Entirety Biomedical Closes $1.2 Million Seed Financing to Advance Absorbable Magnesium Implants for Orthopedic Fixation

DETROIT, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entirety Biomedical, a Michigan-based medical device startup developing bioabsorbable implant systems with its proprietary Curasorb technology, today announced the closing of a $1.2 million Seed financing round to advance toward first-in-human clinical trials.

The round was led by NuFund Venture Group, with participation from Michigan Rise, Union Heritage, Revere Partners, Community Equity Partners, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and Mass Medical Angels, among others.

Entirety is developing a portfolio of absorbable magnesium implant systems with its patented Curasorb alloy, designed to deliver the strength and handling characteristics surgeons expect from traditional titanium implants—then safely absorb once healing is complete. The company is initially focused on lower extremity and maxillofacial fixation systems, where absorbable implants have the potential to replace permanent metal hardware.

Unlike many first-generation absorbable magnesium products, Entirety is developing non-coated plate-and-screw implant systems designed to integrate seamlessly into existing surgical workflows. The versatile technology platform is intended to support multiple orthopedic and maxillofacial applications, positioning Curasorb as a potential new standard in fracture, corrective, and cosmetic bone fixation.

The company completed its first preclinical study in 2024 and is currently conducting three additional preclinical studies. Early data have demonstrated strong osseointegration and will inform the company’s planned first-in-human clinical trial of its headless compression screw system for lower extremity fixation.

“Everyone deserves a better path to complete and healthy healing, without the worry of implant-related complications or secondary removal procedures,” said Jake Edick, CEO and Co-Founder of Entirety Biomedical. “We’re removing adoption barriers for absorbable implants by giving surgeons a true alternative to permanent hardware—using the same procedures, cost structures, and reimbursement models they already know. Our goal is to redefine orthopedic fixation so patients can heal naturally, recover faster, and avoid the long-term risks and trauma associated with permanent hardware left in the body.”

Entirety Biomedical works closely with surgeons and strategic partners to identify unmet and emerging implant needs, translating those insights into solutions that prioritize patient outcomes and surgeon satisfaction. The company’s absorbable metal implants are designed to stabilize bone during healing and then safely resorb, restoring natural physiology without long-term foreign material.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding planned clinical trials, product development timelines, and market adoption. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties inherent in medical device development and regulatory review.

ABOUT ENTIRETY BIOMEDICAL

Founded by materials science engineers Jake Edick and Carolyn Woldring, Entirety Biomedical is advancing a new standard of care in surgical fixation through absorbable metal technology. The founders bring more than a decade of experience pioneering absorbable magnesium research across multiple medical device applications and previously worked together at Boston Scientific. Edick is the inventor on nine patents and counting related to absorbable magnesium technologies.

For more information, visit www.entiretybio.com

Media Contact:

Amy Ghelardi

Chief Commercial Officer

amy.ghelardi@entiretybio.com

+1 651-492-8611

Source: Entirety Biomedical